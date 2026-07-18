Manager Removes Chair, Benches From Break Room, Employee Calls It 'Toxic Work Environment'

An employee working at an automobile workshop has triggered a debate about toxic workplace environments after their manager removed all chairs and benches from the break room. In a social media post titled, "Chairs removed in our break room," the employee shared a pic of the sorry-looking break room with only a fridge and a shelf with a few kitchen items, without any place for the workers to sit.

The employee stated that despite the dangerous and unhealthy working conditions in extreme outdoor heat, the manager forced the crew to continue working.

"My manager quite literally took all of our chairs and benches out of the break room in our oil change shop to keep us outside while the air index says it's unhealthy to work in these conditions," the user said in a Reddit post.

"There's not a lot of work to do because not many people are coming in for oil changes," they added.

Highlighting that the manager's behaviour amounted to creating a 'toxic work environment', the employee wondered if they should keep working at the place.

"To me, this feels like a hostile/toxic work environment, especially since they don't care how bad the air quality is here and we have no masks so. Am I justified in not feeling like working here anymore after all this, or am I just acting like a bitch because we have to work like this."

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'Must Be Miserable'

As of the last update, the post had garnered nearly 3,000 upvotes as social media users slammed the manager for his behaviour.

"Aak your boss 'I see there's no chairs anymore, are we getting new ones?'" said one user, while another added: "This entire room looks like a health hazard/OSHA violation."

A third commented: "Wow. First of all, that might be the saddest break room I've ever seen. Oh well, boss man. Looks like I'm going to disappear completely into my car for my entire break. Also, I'm betting he has a nice air-conditioned office, desk, and chair(s) right?"

A fourth said: "Dang, your manager must not have a lot going on for them outside of work. I truly do not understand these people. Must be miserable and just wants others to be as well because that's his normal."