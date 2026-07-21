Aryan Khan Doesn't Smile For Cameras Because He Doesn't Want To 'Fake It', Says Raghav Juyal

Raghav Juyal stole the show with his performance in Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's directorial debut series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood. The two share a warm friendship, and Aryan recently made a rare public appearance at Raghav's birthday party, where he was almost mobbed by fans and paparazzi.

Now, Raghav has addressed the long-standing curiosity surrounding Aryan's serious public appearances and explained why he rarely smiles for the cameras.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Raghav said, "He doesn't want to fake it, and I don't think he wants to put on an act. That's just who he is, and I think he should be allowed to be that way. He's incredibly creative, free-flowing, and kind. That's his nature."

He added, "If he doesn't want to smile, that's his choice. At home, he laughs, jokes around, and has fun."

Earlier, in an interview with NDTV, Raghav also spoke about Aryan's individuality and creative vision.

"I know he is Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son, but he has a different identity of his own. He is an individual personality. He is Aryan Khan. He is a genius. Otherwise, how could he make a show like this, play with public perception, and create an entire satire around it? It's a very brave step," he said.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood marked Aryan Khan's debut as a director and creator. Produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment, the Netflix series is a satirical comedy-drama set in the film industry. The show stars Lakshya, Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bambba, Anya Singh, Mona Singh, Manoj Pahwa, and Manish Chaudhari in key roles. The seven-episode series follows an ambitious outsider as he navigates the highs and lows of Bollywood while taking a sharp and often humorous look at the industry's culture and public image.



Also Read: Aryan Khan Makes Rare Appearance At Raghav Juyal's Birthday Celebrations. Shehnaaz Gill Is There Too