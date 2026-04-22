US Family Swaps Seattle Burnout For A New Life In Thailand. Here's How

A former finance worker from Seattle has rebuilt his life in northern Thailand after walking away from a high-pressure corporate career, only to discover that early retirement was far from the dream he had anticipated.

Jona Dunning, 40, moved to the city of Chiang Mai in 2019 alongside his wife Mary and their two young children. For years, he had saved aggressively with the goal of achieving financial independence and retiring early, a lifestyle philosophy commonly known as the FIRE (Financial Independence, Retire Early) movement. Yet within months of stepping away from work, he found that life without a professional purpose left him deeply unsettled, according to Business Insider.

"I had a lot of anxiety that I wasn't working," Mr Dunning said. "I thought I would really enjoy being just a stay-at-home dad, studying Thai, and I really didn't. That was a huge realisation for me."

A Move Rooted in Family and Culture

Mr Dunning, who is half Thai and spent much of his childhood visiting the country, had long been drawn to Chiang Mai, a cultural hub in the mountainous north roughly an hour's flight from Bangkok. His wife Mary, a former primary school teacher who had stepped back from work to raise their children, applied for positions at international schools in the city to secure the family's visas, as per the news report.

"Since we knew what city we wanted to live in, I researched the international schools in the area and applied to the ones that seemed like they could be a good fit," Mary said.

Once she secured a role, the move became a reality. Mr Dunning framed his departure to his employer as a sabbatical, and the family relocated in June 2019.

Retirement That Did Not Fit

Life in Chiang Mai brought warmer weather, a more relaxed pace and a culture Mr Dunning described as particularly welcoming to young families. Yet despite these comforts, he struggled with his identity outside the workplace.

He briefly went into business with friends, opening a burrito restaurant in the city, which gave him a renewed sense of purpose. However, the turning point came when he secured a remote position with a Hong Kong-based consumer electronics company.

"When I got that job, I'd say that's when we really locked in," he said. "I don't remember ever looking at going back to America after that."

Building Roots and a Business

The family has since built a two-storey property near the international school their children attend. The project cost approximately 12.1 million Thai baht, equivalent to around 377,000 US dollars. One half of the property serves as the family home, while the other contains two identical short-let holiday units, each with three bedrooms, a private entrance and an open-plan living area. The units share a swimming pool and rent for between 4,000 and 5,000 baht per night.

"The only way we can justify having it is that it is income-producing," Mr Dunning said.

The arrangement forms part of a wider financial strategy that also includes three rental properties the couple own in the Seattle area, purchased between 2011 and 2017.

A Higher Quality of Life at Lower Cost

The family of four spends approximately 160,000 Thai baht each month, covering their mortgage, household expenses and the costs of running the holiday units. The children's school fees are met through Mary's employment, helping to keep overall outgoings manageable.

Both parents say their wellbeing has improved markedly since the move. Mary now trains for powerlifting competitions after work, while Mr Dunning begins each day with an hour-long run. Luxuries that would have been infrequent treats in Seattle, such as massages and spa treatments, have become affordable regulars.

The couple also speak warmly of the social life they have built through the international school community, hosting dinner parties, pool gatherings and playdates with friends who all live within a short distance.

"Not only do we have a community, but we have more time to hang out with them and connect with them than we ever did in America," Mr Dunning said.

For a family that once chased financial independence above all else, it appears that balance, purpose and belonging have proved far more valuable than an early exit from working life.