Clean Fuel Or Not? The Truth About Ethanol May Surprise You

Is ethanol really a clean fuel?

Supporters call it a cleaner alternative to petrol that cuts crude oil imports and lowers carbon emissions. Critics argue that producing ethanol consumes farmland, water and food crops, raising questions about whether its environmental benefits outweigh its costs.

The debate has also intensified as electric vehicles gather momentum. If transport is eventually expected to go electric, does it still make sense to invest thousands of crores in ethanol blending and production infrastructure?

Experts say the answer is not as straightforward as it appears.

While electric vehicles are widely regarded as the cleanest option for passenger mobility, batteries alone cannot power every mode of transport. Aircraft, cargo ships, heavy commercial vehicles and several industrial processes remain difficult to electrify with today's technology. For these sectors, liquid fuels will continue to be indispensable for years, making biofuels an important part of the energy transition.

Ethanol also offers a practical advantage. Unlike many emerging clean-energy technologies, it can be blended with petrol and supplied through India's existing fuel distribution network. That means emissions can be reduced without waiting for an entirely new transport ecosystem to be built.

In other words, experts say India's path to net zero is unlikely to be an either-or choice between electric vehicles and biofuels. It will require both technologies, along with renewable energy and green hydrogen-working together.

That broader transition is already visible.

According to Disha Aggarwal, Fellow at the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), clean energy sources-including renewables, hydropower and nuclear-have supplied more than 45 per cent of India's total electricity demand for over 50 days since May this year.

She points to another landmark achievement.

"For the second consecutive year, clean energy sources-including renewables, hydropower and nuclear-met 50.02% of India's total electricity demand of 221.5 GW," Aggarwal says. According to her, the milestone reflects a lasting shift in India's electricity mix. The next challenge, she says, will be scaling flexible energy storage alongside utility-scale and distributed renewable energy systems so that a larger share of evening demand can also be met through affordable clean power.

But electricity alone will not decarbonise the entire economy.

According to Prashant Singh, Co-Founder and CEO of Blue Planet, sustainable biofuels-including ethanol-will continue to play a critical role alongside electrification, particularly in sectors where batteries are unlikely to be a viable solution anytime soon.

So, Is Ethanol Really A Clean Fuel?

The answer depends on how it is is made.

According to Singh, judging ethanol solely by what comes out of a vehicle's tailpipe misses the bigger picture.

Instead, he says its environmental impact should be assessed across its entire lifecycle -- from feedstock cultivation and production to transportation and final consumption.

"When sustainably produced, ethanol can significantly reduce lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions compared with conventional petrol," Singh says.

He adds that advances in manufacturing technologies, renewable-powered production facilities, improved water efficiency and diversified feedstocks are steadily making ethanol production cleaner.

"No energy source is completely impact-free," Singh says. "The objective is continuous progress through better technology and responsible resource management."

Ethanol Is Only One Piece Of India's Biofuel Puzzle

India's ethanol blending programme has already helped reduce dependence on imported crude oil while lowering lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions.

But Singh believes the conversation often gives ethanol more attention than it deserves. "Ethanol is only one component of a much broader biofuel ecosystem," he says.

Passenger vehicles are gradually moving towards electrification, but aviation, shipping, heavy commercial vehicles and several industries will continue to require liquid and gaseous fuels for decades.

According to Singh, advanced biofuels such as Compressed Biogas (CBG), Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), renewable diesel and biomethanol will become increasingly important in reducing emissions from these hard-to-abate sectors.

Rather than competing with electric mobility or green hydrogen, they complement them.

Does Ethanol Compete With Food?

Perhaps the biggest criticism of ethanol is that it diverts farmland and food crops towards fuel production.

Singh says that perception is increasingly outdated. "The future of biofuels lies in converting waste into value," he says.

According to him, the industry is rapidly shifting towards second-generation and advanced biofuels produced from agricultural residue, municipal solid waste, industrial biomass and other non-food organic materials.

That shift delivers benefits beyond cleaner fuel.

By turning waste into energy, these technologies help reduce landfill dependence, prevent stubble burning and cut methane emissions while creating economic value from materials that would otherwise go unused.

"The future of biofuels is not about growing more fuel," Singh says. "It is about recovering more value from the waste we already generate."

Will Biofuels Become Obsolete As EVs Grow?

Not according to Singh. He believes electric vehicles will transform passenger transport, but they cannot single-handedly decarbonise the economy.

Aircraft, ships, heavy trucks and energy-intensive industries require fuels with high energy density-something batteries still struggle to deliver at scale.

Advanced biofuels therefore offer one of the most practical pathways for reducing emissions in these sectors.

"The future of clean energy will be defined by collaboration between technologies, not competition," Singh says.

Can India Reach Net Zero Through Electrification Alone?

Singh believes the answer is no. India's energy transition will require multiple technologies working together, each solving different challenges.

Solar and wind will generate clean electricity. Electric vehicles will reduce emissions from passenger transport. Green hydrogen will help decarbonise heavy industries. Waste-to-energy projects will recover value from waste streams. Biofuels will continue powering sectors that cannot easily be electrified.

"The strongest energy systems are built on resilience, flexibility and diversity," Singh says.

Biofuels also offer another significant advantage-they can immediately leverage India's existing fuel infrastructure while delivering gradual emissions reductions across transport and industry.

Aggarwal's assessment broadly aligns with that vision.

While India's clean electricity generation is reaching new highs, she says the next phase of the transition will depend on expanding energy storage and flexible renewable systems that can reliably meet demand even after sunset.

Waste Could Be India's Biggest Untapped Energy Resource

For Singh, the future of biofuels extends far beyond ethanol itself. He believes agricultural residue, municipal solid waste and industrial biomass should no longer be viewed as waste disposal challenges.

Instead, they should be treated as valuable resources capable of producing cleaner fuels, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and strengthening India's energy security.

For companies working in waste management and resource recovery, this presents an opportunity to support both the circular economy and the country's climate ambitions.

The debate over ethanol often asks the wrong question, as per experts. Instead of asking whether ethanol is simply a clean or dirty fuel, experts say the more relevant question is how sustainably it is produced and where it is used.

Ethanol alone will not deliver India's climate goals. Neither will electric vehicles. As Prashant Singh, Co-Founder and CEO of Blue Planet, argues, India's clean energy future will be built on an ecosystem where renewable electricity, electric mobility, green hydrogen and advanced biofuels complement one another rather than compete.

The country's journey to net zero, therefore, is unlikely to be powered by a single technology. It will be driven by many-working together.