Sharad Pawar's Meet With Eknath Shinde Creates Buzz, Triggers Team Uddhav

A meeting between NCP(SP) patriarch Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has triggered political speculation in the state.

The veteran leader visited the Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday to attend a crucial meeting on the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

What raised eyebrows was Pawar's separate meeting with Shinde at his office in the Assembly.

Shinde, who was attending a Cabinet meeting, reportedly cut it short after he was told that Pawar was waiting in his office. Shinde welcomed Pawar with a bouquet and spent 15 minutes with the senior leader before leaving.

Here it gets curious.

Pawar stayed back in Shinde's office and took a meeting of his party's legislators in the Deputy Chief Minister's office.

While neither leader disclosed what transpired during the meeting, and Shinde's office described it as merely a "courtesy call", its timing has fuelled intense political speculation.

The meeting comes at a delicate time for the opposition MVA, comprising the Congress, NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT), which has been grappling with internal strains following the defection of six Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena MPs to Shinde's camp.

The meeting drew sharp criticism from NCP(SP)'s MVA ally Shiv Sena (UBT). Party leader Sanjay Raut questioned why Pawar chose to visit Shinde's office.

"What was the need to meet Shinde in his office?" Raut asked, adding that the move would hurt NCP(SP)'s credibility.

Calling Shinde a "traitor", Raut said Pawar's meeting with him had hurt all the allies. He added that all MVA allies must keep their distance from Eknath Shinde.

Acknowledging Pawar's political stature, Raut stated, "Sharad Pawar is undoubtedly a towering leader and a highly respected figure. However, holding a party meeting under the roof of a traitor who brought down our government erodes and dilutes his stature. Eknath Shinde has plagued Maharashtra with treachery and corruption."

Questioning Pawar's decision to meet his party's MLAs inside Shinde's office, the UBT Sena leader asked, "Was there no other place in the Assembly for Pawar to meet his party leaders?"

"Why did Pawar Saheb choose Shinde's chamber for a meeting? Was the entire Vidhan Bhavan deserted?"