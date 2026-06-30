Aaditya Thackeray's 'Right-Hand Man' Sachin Ahir Joins Eknath Shinde Faction

In a major setback to the Shiv Sena (UBT), senior leader and Legislative Council member Sachin Ahir has formally joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. Ahir, considered Aaditya Thackeray's most trusted aide, also filed his nomination for the post of Deputy Chairperson of the Maharashtra Legislative Council soon after switching sides.

The move is being seen as 'Operation Tiger-3' in Maharashtra politics, with the Shinde faction claiming that several MLAs from the Uddhav camp will break away next.

Breach In Aaditya's 'Fortress' Worli

Sachin Ahir was not just a senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leader but was considered Aaditya Thackeray's 'right-hand man' in Mumbai, especially in the Worli constituency.

In 2019, when Aaditya Thackeray contested his first election, Ahir - then in the NCP - was brought into the Shiv Sena and handed complete charge of Worli.

By bringing Aaditya's closest aide and the key strategist for Mumbai into his fold, Eknath Shinde has attempted to dismantle Matoshree's election strategy. The development also raises questions over Aaditya Thackeray's political acumen and undercuts Uddhav Thackeray's recent claims of strengthening his organisation.

'Operation Emergency By Shinde'

Maharashtra Minister from Shiv Sena Sanjay Shirsath described the move as "Operation Emergency" by Eknath Shinde. "Sachin Ahir is an important addition to Shiv Sena. He is a hard-working leader and he's come with us under Eknath Shinde's leadership," Shirsath said. "This is no Operation Tiger. This is Operation Emergency conducted by Eknath Shinde," he added.

"We do not want to end the MVA, but if their leaders are coming with us, we can't help."

Uddhav Sena ally expressed surprise over Ahir's move. Party leader Ameen Patel said that Ahir was at an MVA meet just a few days ago. "I was sitting with him at the MVA meeting a couple of days ago and had zero idea he'd do something like this."

Shinde Picks Ahir Over Own Leaders

Within the Mahayuti, leaders like Neelam Gorhe and Krupal Tumane were lobbying for the Deputy Chairperson's post. However, Eknath Shinde sidelined his own party leaders and offered the key post to an Opposition leader.

Ahir's political journey spans the NCP, Shiv Sena (UBT), and now the Shinde-led Shiv Sena. His defection has triggered fresh churn in Maharashtra politics.

Shinde Sena MLA Mahendra Dalvi called it a "huge personal and political blow" to Aaditya Thackeray. Dalvi further claimed that the Mahayuti's 'Operation Tiger-3' has now begun and several Uddhav camp MLAs will join Eknath Shinde in the coming days.

The Shinde faction's move comes amid ongoing efforts to consolidate power in the Legislative Council and weaken the Uddhav camp ahead of key civic and assembly polls.

The latest shock for the UBT Sena has come on the back of the recent mutiny in the party where six of its nine Mps have switched to the Shinde Sena.