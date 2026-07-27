'We Welcome All': Eknath Shinde To NDTV On Opposition's 'Operation Tiger' Charge

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in an exclusive interview with NDTV for the first time since 'Operation Tiger', downplayed the Opposition's criticisms and allegations of poaching leaders and explained how his party viewed the matter.

The Opposition often used the reference, 'Operation Tiger', to accuse Shinde's Shiv Sena of engineering the exit of leaders to hurt the Sena faction led by former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

"We don't break things. We bring people together. We welcome whoever comes to us," Shinde told NDTV.

Last month, six Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha MPs - Sanjay Haribhau Jadhav, Bhausaheb Rajaram Wakchaure, Omprakash Bhupalsingh Nimbalkar, Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Uttamrao Deshmukh and Nagesh Bapurao Patil Ashtikar - joined the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, which triggered the Opposition's 'Operation Tiger' charge.

Shinde said the criticisms reflect the desperation of Thackeray, and pointed out Thackeray's visit to Delhi during the student protest as an example of what he claimed was an attempt by the Opposition party leader to save his outfit.

"Uddhav Thackeray visited Jantar Mantar and used inflammatory language. He relied on the platforms of others to save his own party," Shinde told NDTV. "One should learn from Sharad Pawar, who participated in the Delhi protest but also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he added, referring to the protest over exam paper leaks that was called off last week following the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Union Education Minister. "The public wants work, not allegations and abuse. These people even abuse a prime minister who is a doer."

The deputy chief minister said the protests near the prime minister's official residence was a major conspiracy. "They wanted to spread anarchy in the country. I strongly condemn this act. The incidents at the protest will be investigated because the students were exploited for political gains," he said.

He slammed the Congress party over horrific events that happened under its rule. "Sikhs were killed, and innocents were jailed during the Emergency. They have no right to speak on this matter," Shinde said.

Shinde called the exam paper leak unfortunate and stressed that PM Modi has clearly said all those found guilty will be punished.

On his party's corporator Ramesh Mhatre, who on camera assaulted doctors in a hospital, Shinde said, "We absolutely do not condone attacks on doctors. We have taken disciplinary action in this matter. Assaulting anyone or using abusive language is completely wrong."

To a question about speculation over Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis being called to work in Delhi, Shinde said, "Is there a vacancy right now? All such decisions rest with the senior leadership."