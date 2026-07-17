Pune Contractor Dies By Suicide, Names Ex-Shiv Sena MLA, Business Partners

Former Shiv Sena MLA Ravindra Dhangekar, his wife and 12 others were booked for abetment of suicide after a 65-year-old contractor allegedly ended his life in Pune on Thursday, a police official said.The official said Khalil Shaikh died of suicide at his residence in Gultekdi area.

"Before taking the extreme step, he recorded videos and wrote a suicide note, in which he named the former MLA. He also mentioned several names with whom he worked on other business projects around the city," the official said.

In the videos and the note, Shaikh claimed he was facing severe financial losses due to betrayal by business partners.

Shaikh also claimed he was tense and in distress as he was receiving life threats from some of them, the official added.

A case was registered against 14 people, including Dhangekar, at Swargate police station under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for abetment of suicide, criminal breach of trust, criminal intimidation and other offences, the official said.

Further probe into the case is underway, he added.

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