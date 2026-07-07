'Car Manufacturers Comfortable, Some Misreporting': Hardeep Puri On E20 Row

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has called the controversy over the policy of ethanol blending in petrol "misreporting and misinterpretation", and shared a brief summary of basic data to support his response.

The petroleum and natural gas minister had just last week clarified the government would take constructive criticism, but not accept what he called "rumours" about biofuel blending, referring to social media posts that have been claiming that E20 fuel attracts pests or damages vehicle engines.

Some social media users have claimed they saw a drop in mileage in using E20.

In his fresh pushback against misinterpretation of E20 fuel, Puri questioned the timing of the controversy, especially when the blended fuel has been in use for over a year now.

"There is some misinterpretation. There are 20 crore two-wheelers on the road. There are 20 lakh four-wheelers using that fuel on the road. There are the automobile manufacturers. There are the people who service cars. They all say there is no difficulty. Now, why this sudden interest?" Puri said.

He pointed out India has also been using E15 for over three years.

"Look, we have been on E15 for the last three and a half years. We have been on E20 since April of last year. So, April 2025 to April 2026 is already one year. Then we are already another five months after that. If it is somebody suggesting that we are going to E25 soon, we have made it clear, we are doing tests. Those tests will take time," the Union minister said.

"Once the reports of those tests are in, we will evaluate them. Then we will talk to the stakeholders. We will talk to the automobile manufacturers. I neither make the cars nor the fuel. The car manufacturers are comfortable with the E20 fuel. Each one of them has made a statement," he said.

"The rollout of E85 will take a little bit of time because new petrol pumps and all will come in. So, this is the situation," he added.

The government has been promoting ethanol blending as part of its strategy to reduce crude oil imports, lower carbon emissions and support the domestic agricultural economy. It has accelerated the rollout of E20 petrol, containing 20 per cent ethanol, across the country after conducting compatibility testing with automobile manufacturers and research agencies.