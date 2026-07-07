"Absolutely False": Centre Refutes Reports Of E-25 Petrol Launch Plans

The government has categorically dismissed media reports claiming that the government is working on plans to bring E-25 petrol in the market, with top government sources telling NDTV that there has been no decision on blending ethanol beyond the existing E-20 level and any further step will be decided on the basis of scientific validation only.

The clarification comes against the backdrop of rising debate about how the increased blending of ethanol will affect the efficiency of vehicles and fuel as reports emerged that the government may soon ask the use of petrol with 25 percent ethanol in it.

Government sources termed such reports as baseless and ill-informed.

"It is absolutely false. When we are testing itself, how can we talk about E-25?" said a senior government official, dismissing the reports of a roadmap for E-25 petrol.

As per government sources, the government has been taking a cautious approach to the implementation of its ethanol blending programme and has proceeded step by step following thorough testing and consultations with automobile companies and oil marketing companies.

According to officials, ethanol-blended fuel has been in use in India for more than two and a half years without any problems arising from consumers and automobile industry.

The transition to ethanol blended fuel has been made gradually, they said.

E-15 blending has been done in April 2023. E-19 was introduced in April 2024. E-20 is in use from April 2025.

At each stage, there has been thorough testing and evaluation of the same, officials said.

They cited another example of the successful implementation of the programme. According to officials, nearly 20 crore two-wheelers running on petrol and 20 lakh four-wheelers running on petrol are already using ethanol blended petrol.

This means that the programme has been implemented very successfully and safely, they added.

The government's response comes amid reports from some circles about the doubts about the capability of the existing vehicles to cope with ethanol blended petrol with higher concentration of ethanol.

However, according to government officials, there is no proposal at all regarding E-25 and all will depend on the ongoing testing.

As per officials, E-25 compatibility tests are being done on different automobile brands and different classes of vehicles. Results have not been submitted to the government till now and no decision will be taken without the scrutiny of the results.

Any further increase in ethanol blending, as per officials, will be made only on the basis of scientific proof of engine performance, safety of vehicles, fuel efficiency and durability of engines and vehicles.

According to government sources, the government's ethanol programme is not only an environment programme but an important part of India's energy security programme.

Being one of the largest importers of crude oil in the world, India remains dependent on other countries' supplies, making it vulnerable to global price fluctuations and geopolitics. Increasing use of domestically produced ethanol will help India become independent of imported fossil fuels. At the same time, India's ethanol programme provides an additional income stream for farmers through utilization of their agricultural produce.

According to government sources, the misinformation on the topic of ethanol blending seems to be aimed at creating panic in the society and delaying India's path to energy independence.

"There is nothing to panic. Each step of the programme is scientifically validated," a source told NDTV.

As per officials, there has been no decision on E-25 and any future increase in the level of ethanol blending, if any, will be taken only after completion of studies and the satisfaction of experts that this step is safe for consumers and vehicles.