Does E20 Petrol Reduce Mileage? Minister Hardeep Puri Busts Ethanol Myths

Amid widespread criticism of ethanol-blended petrol on social media, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri has addressed concerns over the use of blended fuel. Speaking at a press conference in Delhi, the minister defended the government's push for increased biofuel blending. Additionally, he addressed the increase in fuel prices triggered by the Middle East crisis.

Does E20 Petrol Reduce Mileage?

Talking on the subject of mileage drop due to the use of ethanol-blended petrol, the Union Minister mentioned that vehicle owners may notice a minor drop in mileage. Along with this, he mentioned that the use of ethanol-blended petrol also improves acceleration and is being used in racing cars for performance.

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"Somebody is saying that fuel mileage is going to drop. It is now well established that ethanol is even used in racing cars. Acceleration improves. What is that called? Knocking? Knocking also improves. Mileage? Yes, it may drop a little. But it may drop slightly due to various factors," said Hardeep Puri during a press conference.

Insurance Claims

Addressing the rumours of insurance claims being rejected because of the use of E20 petrol, the Union Minister reiterated that the insurance companies have already dismissed such claims. In his statement, the minister said, "Someone says, 'Your insurance will no longer cover this'. Insurance companies have already clarified that there is no such issue."

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Higher Ethanol-Blends

Union Minister, Hardeep Singh Puri also said, "There is room for electric vehicles, biofuel blended vehicles, and we are currently only at 20 per cent ethanol blending. If we move from 20 per cent to 25 per cent, it will happen only after all the necessary tests have been completed. There is also enough space for hybrid vehicles and CNG vehicles."

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The government had earlier notified BIS standards for petrol blended with 22%, 25%, 27%, and 30% ethanol, while also granting excise duty exemptions for these fuels. However, Puri's ministry later clarified that these steps were purely regulatory and did not signal an immediate rollout of higher ethanol-blended fuels.