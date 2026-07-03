PM Modi, Japanese PM Takaichi Inaugurate Maruti Suzuki's Kharkhoda Plant

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi jointly inaugurated Maruti Suzuki's fourth manufacturing facility at Kharkhoda in Haryana during the India-Japan Joint Economic Forum. The new plant marks a significant step in strengthening India's position as a global automotive manufacturing hub.

Highlighting the importance of India-Japan collaboration, PM Modi said, "Kawasaki, Yamaha and Honda bikes too are exported to the entire world from here. Similarly, whether it is air conditioners or power grid equipment, precision manufacturing or medical technology, when Japanese expertise and investment and India's speed and scale join, then the whole world benefits."

Also Read: Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Section Caves In Near Shamli; Highway Authority Blames Locals

He further added that India continues to play a crucial role in global supply chains. "Today, the world is grappling with supply chain constraints, trade uncertainty, and a dip in global demand. When the going gets tough, the tough get going."

Spread across 800 acres, the Kharkhoda facility has an initial production capacity of 5 lakh units annually, which is planned to be scaled up to 10 lakh units. Once fully operational, it will be among the largest automobile manufacturing plants globally.

Also Read: Honda Two-Wheeler Exports Jump 47% In June, Outpace Domestic Growth

Maruti Suzuki has committed an investment of Rs 35,000 crore for the project, which is expected to generate over 21,000 jobs. The plant will also contribute to the company's long-term goal of achieving an annual production capacity of 40 lakh vehicles.

Also Read: Struggling Tata Nexon In Landour Proves Why You Need Hill-Hold Assist: Watch Video

Toshihiro Suzuki, President, Representative Director and Chairman of Suzuki Motor Corporation, said, "It is a testament to the success of the India-Japan partnership and 'Make in India' initiative. With a favourable policy environment under PM Modi, Suzuki is accelerating investment, employment, export and technology towards the Vikshit Bharat journey."

The Kharkhoda plant has been developed with a strong focus on sustainability. It meets its electricity requirements through renewable energy sources, including solar power, with a current capacity of 20MW that is planned to expand to 70MW by 2030. The facility also features a biogas plant and energy storage systems.

Built under Suzuki's Smart Factory concept, the plant uses advanced digital technologies to monitor production in real time. It also incorporates Industry 5.0 practices, including collaborative robots working alongside human operators to improve efficiency, safety and quality. The facility was initially operationalised in February 2025, with its foundation stone laid by PM Modi in August 2022.