"Brings Together Energy, Grassroots Connect": PM Modi Congratulates BJP 3.0

The fresh list of BJP office-bearers who will assist its chief, Nitin Nabin, in managing the party and the upcoming assembly elections brings together organisational experience, energy, and grassroots connection, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while congratulating them.

"Congratulations to the newly appointed National Office Bearers of the BJP and those who have been given various responsibilities in the party. This newly appointed team brings together organisational experience, energy and grassroots connect," said PM Modi.

"I am confident they will give their best in strengthening our party and focussing on public service. My best wishes to them," PM Modi added.

BJP opted for a "blend of experience and energy" as it announced the new list of office-bearers. One of the big developments was the return of former Union minister Smriti Irani to a core organisational role as one of the national general secretaries, while Ram Madhav, a prominent RSS ideologue, has been named a vice president.

The appointment of 13 national vice presidents was announced, including Vasundhara Raje Scindia, Tirath Singh Rawat and Baijayant Jay Panda.

Indicating a push for more representation of women in the party's core roles, six of the 13 national vice presidents are now women. There are also four women secretaries and a woman general secretary, as well as two from the Muslim community.

While 40 per cent of the office-bearers belong to the marginalised communities, the party has also sought to provide representation to leaders of all major regions of the nation. Academics and a doctor have also been included in the list.

