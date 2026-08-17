Ram Madhav Named Vice President In BJP 3.0: See Full List

Months ahead of the crucial assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and several other states, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced a list of office-bearers who will assist its chief, Nitin Nabin, in managing the party and the polls.

Former Union minister Smriti Irani has made a political comeback as she has been listed as one of the eight national general secretaries.

Ram Madhav, a prominent RSS ideologue, has been named a vice president.

The BJP has announced the appointment of 13 national vice presidents, including Vasundhara Raje Scindia, Tirath Singh Rawat, Ram Madhav, and Baijayant Jay Panda. The appointments, approved by BJP National President Nitin Nabin, also include 16 national secretaries.

With these appointments, the BJP has attempted to strike a balance between young leaders and political veterans.

Around 40 per cent of the office-bearers belong to the marginalised communities.

The party has also sought to provide representation to leaders of all major regions of the nation.

By appointing Phangnon Konyak, Rajya Sabha MP from Nagaland, and former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb as national general secretaries, the BJP has attempted to provide representation to the north-eastern states.

From the south of India, D. Purandeswari from Andhra Pradesh has become a national vice president, and M. Venkatesan from Tamil Nadu has become a national secretary.

The party has also included academics and a doctor on the list.

Dr Swadesh Singh, a former ABVP activist at JNU and currently a professor at Delhi University, has been appointed as a national secretary in the new team. Cancer specialist Madhuchandra Kar has become a national vice president, and Professor M. Nagaraj from Karnataka has become a national vice president.

6 office-bearers are under the age of 40, 15 members are aged 40–49, and 21 are aged 50-59.

The BJP chief congratulated the new office-bearers.

"Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all the newly appointed office bearers of the Bharatiya Janata Party's National Team. With a blend of experience and energy, this team will give new momentum to the organisation under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I am confident that every member, with the spirit of a dedicated karyakarta, will further strengthen the organisation to take forward the resolve of a ‘Viksit Bharat' and the commitment to nation-building to new heights," he wrote on X.