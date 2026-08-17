Amit Malviya Out, BJP Appoints Deepak Mhaske As Social Media Convener

The BJP has appointed Deepak Mhaske as its social media convener in the latest revision of the party's national team ahead of elections in many states. Mhaske will be assisted by Priti Gandhi, Shivanand Dwivedi, Alok Bhatt and Arun Yadav as social media co-convenors.

The party has also tasked Anil Baluni with its communications strategy in the role of media coordinator. He will be assisted by joint coordinators Ashish Usha Agarwal, Pradeep Bhandari and Siddharth Yadav.

The appointments come at a time when political parties are increasingly relying on digital platforms to communicate directly with voters and party workers. The fresh team, across functions, combines experienced leaders who have strong organisational and grassroots experience with a new line of next-generation leaders.

Amit Malviya, the longtime BJP in-charge for IT, is not in the list, though his profile on X continues to mention his current role as "in-charge of BJP's National Information and Technology Dept."

The dominance of social media has become integral for political parties in shaping public opinion and reaching out to people with details about plans and visions. The effectiveness of the social media functions of the BJP will depend on these men and women who are expected to boost the engine for maximum impact in the upcoming elections.

Following the announcement of the new team under BJP national chief Nitin Nabin, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a post on X congratulated the newly appointed leaders.

"... This newly appointed team brings together organisational experience, energy and grassroots connect. I am confident they will give their best in strengthening our party and focussing on public service. My best wishes to them," PM Modi said.

The new organisational structure gives important responsibilities to senior leaders including former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje, former Union minister Smriti Irani, Ram Madhav, Piyush Goyal and Baijayant Jay Panda, while also retaining key organisational hands such as BL Santhosh.

The party has appointed 13 national vice presidents in the new team. Some of them are Rekha Verma, Varshaben Narendrabhai Doshi and Bharti Pravin Pawar, among others.

The inclusion of leaders with varied political and organisational backgrounds gives the new team a broad geographical footprint. A key element of the new structure is the continuation of BL Santhosh as national general secretary (organisation). Shivprakash and Saudan Singh have been appointed national joint general secretaries (organisation) to assist Santhosh.

Smriti Irani in her role as national general secretary with responsibility for Uttar Pradesh joins a group of eight national general secretaries that also includes Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal, Biplab Kumar Deb, Satish Poonia, Gajendra Patel, Harish Dwivedi and Sanjay Bhatia.