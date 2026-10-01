Rupali Ganguly Breaks Down Recalling Late Father's Dream, Says <i>Anupamaa</i> Made It Come True

Rupali Ganguly got emotional while sharing a deeply personal memory about her late father, filmmaker Anil Ganguly. At FICCI Frames 2026, the actor revealed that buying her first home in Mumbai became more than just a personal milestone – it helped her fulfil a dream her father had carried for years.

Speaking about women, financial independence and the impact of television, Rupali opened up about her family's struggles and her father's journey as a filmmaker. Anil Ganguly, known for films including National Award-winning Kora Kagaz, Tapasya and Saaheb, died in 2016. He was 82.

Rupali recalled that her father had once lost the family's home while putting money into filmmaking. “My father was a filmmaker,” she said, becoming emotional.

“In those times, those who were not into corporate filmmaking business, they sold homes and made films. There was a point when we lost it all. My father's only dream was to make a house in Mumbai. I was a typical nepo kid, a big filmmaker's daughter. But that was the only dream of my dad that I wanted to fulfil. Anupamaa hua and maine apna pehla ghar khareeda”, she added.

For Rupali Ganguly, buying that house was closely linked to the success of Anupamaa. The Star Plus show premiered in July 2020, when the country was dealing with the pandemic, and brought the actor back to television after a six-year break.

Before returning to work, Rupali had stepped away from acting to focus on raising her son. Anupamaa went on to become a major television success, with Rupali playing the central character of a homemaker who begins to question the sacrifices she has made for her family.

The show's story also revolves around Anupamaa finding financial and emotional independence while dealing with marriage, motherhood and family expectations.

Anupamaa airs daily at 10 pm on Star Plus. The show can also be streamed on JioHotstar.

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