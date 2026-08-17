Team Nitin Nabin: Vasundhara Raje, Ram Madhav, Smriti Irani Among Key Faces

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday announced its new national team under the party's national president, Nitin Nabin, bringing together a mix of experienced leaders, prominent political figures and organisational functionaries. The appointments, announced through a Central Office press release dated August 17, will take effect immediately.

The new organisational structure gives important responsibilities to several senior leaders, including former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia, former Union minister Smriti Irani, RSS ideologue Ram Madhav, Union minister Piyush Goyal and Baijayant Jay Panda, while also retaining key organisational hands such as BL Santhosh.

13 National Vice Presidents Named

The BJP has appointed 13 national vice presidents in the new team. The list includes Vasundhara Raje Scindia from Rajasthan, Tirath Singh Rawat from Uttarakhand, Ram Madhav from Delhi, Baijayant Jay Panda from Odisha and D. Purandeswari from Andhra Pradesh.

Other National Vice Presidents are Rekha Verma, Varshaben Narendrabhai Doshi, Dr Bharti Pravin Pawar, Manpreet Singh Badal, Lal Singh Arya, Prof. N. Nagaraja, Prof. Tariq Mansoor and Dr Madhuchandra Kar of West Bengal.

The inclusion of leaders with varied political and organisational backgrounds gives the new team a broad geographical footprint.

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BL Santhosh Retained As Organisation General Secretary

One of the key elements of the new structure is the continuation of BL Santhosh as National General Secretary (Organisation). Shivprakash and Saudan Singh have been appointed National Joint General Secretaries (Organisation).

The organisational appointments are particularly significant for a party whose political machinery depends heavily on its nationwide cadre and organisational network.

Smriti Irani Gets Key Role

Former Union minister Smriti Irani has been appointed a national general secretary with responsibility for Uttar Pradesh. She joins a group of eight national general secretaries that also includes Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal, Biplab Kumar Deb, Dr Satish Poonia, Gajendra Patel, Harish Dwivedi and Sanjay Bhatia.

The appointment gives Irani a significant organisational role in Uttar Pradesh, one of the country's most politically crucial states.

16 National Secretaries

The new team also includes 16 National Secretaries, with representation from several states.

The list includes Kavita Patidar, K. Surendran, Dr Bhola Singh, Dr Pradip Varma, Jagdish Ishwarlbhai Patel, Dr Sandeep Pathak, Phangnon Konyak, Sangeeta Yadav, Anil Antony, Dr M. Venkateshan, Manoj Tigga from West Bengal, Siddharth Shambhu, Dr Swadesh Singh, Mriganka Deo Barman, Rohan Gupta and Jai Prakash.

The spread of appointments across states underlines the BJP's emphasis on maintaining a broad national organisational structure.

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Piyush Goyal Named National Treasurer

Union minister Piyush Goyal has been appointed national treasurer, while Rajesh Mangal has been named national joint treasurer.

Tarun Chugh has been appointed central office in-charge and Mahendra Pandey will serve as central office secretary.

Focus On Northeast and Organisational Cells

The new structure also assigns specific responsibilities for the Northeast and the party's organisational cells.

Dr Sambit Patra has been appointed North-East Coordinator, while Rajiv Babbar will serve as North-East Joint Coordinator.

New Faces Across BJP Morchas

The party has also announced new presidents for its various wings.

Dr Hemang Joshi will head the Yuva Morcha, while Roop Kumari Choudhary has been appointed Mahila Morcha president. Amarpal Maurya will lead the OBC Morcha, Bansilal Gurjar the Kisan Morcha, Shivesh Kumar Ram the SC Morcha, Dr Mannalal Rawat the ST Morcha, and Kunwar Basit Ali the Minority Morcha.

The appointments bring together leaders from different social and regional backgrounds, reflecting the party's wider organisational outreach.

New Media And Social Media Teams

With political communication increasingly shaped by digital platforms, the BJP has also revamped its media and social media teams.

Anil Baluni has been appointed Media Convener, with Ashish Usha Agrawal, Pradeep Bhandari and Siddharth Yadav serving as media co-convenors.

For social media, Deepak Mhaske has been appointed Social Media Convener. Priti Gandhi, Shivanand Dwivedi, Alok Bhatt and Arun Yadav will serve as Social Media Co-Convenors.

The appointments come at a time when political parties are increasingly relying on digital platforms to communicate directly with voters and party workers.

A Mix Of Experience And Organisational Reach

The announcement of the new team marks an important organisational milestone for Nitin Nabin, who took over as BJP national president in January 2026. He had previously served as the party's working president and has held several organisational responsibilities within the BJP.

The new team combines established political figures with leaders who have strong organisational and grassroots experience. The BJP's latest appointments therefore represent not merely a reshuffling of posts but an effort to establish the organisational architecture under Nabin's leadership.

With the new office-bearers taking charge with immediate effect, 'Team Nitin Nabin' now has a defined national structure, bringing together senior leaders, state-level organisers, youth and social outreach representatives, and dedicated media and digital teams as the BJP moves into its next phase.