Woman Goes To Kerala Lodge With Male Friend. His Wife Sends Men To Rape Her

A woman who visited a private lodge with her married male friend was allegedly kidnapped by a five-member gang posing as police officers and gang-raped in Kerala's Thrissur. The man accompanying her was brutally assaulted, suffering fractures to his hands and legs, before being abandoned outside a hospital in Tamil Nadu.

The incident took place last month when the woman, from Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur, had travelled with her male friend to Kerala and stayed in a room together near a KSRTC bus stand. Shortly after, five men - who posed as police officers - forcibly entered their hotel room, tied the hands and legs of both the man and woman with cloth, gagged them and took them to Tamil Nadu in a car.

The man was brutally assaulted throughout the journey. His hands and legs were fractured.

After abandoning him near a hospital in Tiruppur, two men allegedly transferred the woman to another car and raped her.

Based on information provided by the survivor, Tamil Nadu Police registered a case and handed it over to the Thrissur City Police.

Investigation revealed that the man's wife had given a contract to the accused men to carry out the crime. She allegedly tracked her husband's phone location and passed the information to the gang.

Police have arrested all five accused, including the man's wife, and further investigation is underway.