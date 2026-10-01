BJP Kerala Headquarters Attacked, Party Calls For Statewide Agitation

The BJP on Wednesday alleged that its Keralam headquarters was attacked by unidentified persons who hurled bottles and stones at the building.

Earlier in the evening, the vehicle of party national executive committee member P K Krishnadas was also allegedly attacked.

In a statement, the BJP condemned both incidents and said such attacks on its state office "under the cover of darkness" were a challenge to the basic values of democracy.

"Turning to violence when one is unable to confront someone politically is not befitting of democratic politics," the party said in a statement.

The BJP said it "strongly condemns" the attack on Krishnadas and the alleged attack on Mararji Bhavan.

It also said strong protests would be held across the state, adding that "the BJP will not bow down in the face of violence".

The incident happened amid heightened political tensions in the state following a black-flag protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his recent visit to Kollam.

Earlier in the day, the Congress alleged that its party offices were attacked and several local leaders were threatened by "BJP criminals" in this district, while the saffron party hit back with a counter-allegation that its Thiruvananthapuram South district president Mookkampalamoodu Biju was brutally attacked by workers of the grand old party.

The evening also saw BJP National Executive Committee member Krishnadas' vehicle being allegedly attacked and vandalised by Congress workers in Neyyattinkara, where he had gone to inaugurate a protest.

Subsequently, the BJP announced a state-wide agitation on Thursday in protest against the attack on Krishnadas' vehicle.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)