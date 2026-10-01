Co-Pilot Who Tried To Crash flydubai Plane Is Omani National: Israel Foreign Minister To NDTV

The co-pilot who stabbed the captain on a flydubai flight is an Omani national, Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar said in an interview with NDTV on Thursday. He termed it a "jihadist terror attack", added that there's no evidence yet, but claimed that the main motive was to derail Israel-UAE ties and the Abraham Accords.

He also praised the Indian pilot, Captain Smit Machchhar, who managed to open the cockpit door despite being injured. Official details on the attacker have neither been released by Saudi Arabia, where the plane was diverted by backup pilots who happened to be on the plane, nor by the UAE, where the Dubai-Tel Aviv flight 1073 originated.

He said Israel would push for the co-pilot's extradition from the UAE. After an initial investigation by Saudi Arabia, where the plane landed, the co-pilot is to be handed over to the UAE.