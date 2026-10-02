Burnt Bike, Location Details: Andhra BJP Leader's Wife Plots His Murder

The Andhra Pradesh police uncovered an alleged plot to kill a local BJP leader after an investigation into the burning of his motorcycle led to the arrest of his wife and five others.

The case began on September 13, when BJP Mandal President Muniraju's motorcycle was allegedly set on fire at night.

The probe initially began as a routine investigation into property damage when Muniraju approached the police and registered a case.

Police initially examined whether the incident was linked to a local political dispute, including a controversy surrounding Vinayaka Chavithi flexies, but reportedly found no immediate evidence supporting that angle.

Investigators then examined CCTV footage and technical evidence from the area and identified the five men - Sai, Uday Kiran, Leela Krishna, Prithviraj and Harish - in connection with the motorcycle fire.

The suspects were taken into custody, where they admitted their involvement in setting the vehicle on fire.

However, the whole case took a shocking turn when Muniraju's wife, Prashanthi's role was merged into the case.

A police investigation revealed that the wife was connected to a wider plan to kill her husband, as her social media activity revealed that Prashanthi had been in close contact with one of the suspects, Sai, with whom she shared her husband's moments.

Police also revealed that Prashanthi and the other suspects had allegedly discussed and planned attacks on Muniraju on several occasions.

However, the alleged murder plans were not carried out. The motorcycle fire is being investigated as part of the alleged wider conspiracy.

Police subsequently arrested Prashanthi, Sai, Uday Kiran, Leela Krishna, Prithviraj and Harish and produced all six before a court. They were sent to judicial remand.