Andhra Lawyers Protest, Boycott Courts Over Police Assault Of Advocate

A tense situation unfolded at a police station in Andhra Pradesh after hundreds of lawyers boycotted court proceedings and staged a protest over an alleged altercation between an advocate and a police officer during a vehicle inspection.

The lawyers gathered outside the Anantapur Rural Police Station on Friday and demanded action against the Rural Circle Inspector (CI) involved in the incident.

According to the lawyers, junior advocate Gautam Raju was assaulted and verbally abused during a vehicle check. They alleged that police personnel held his hands and throat, making it difficult for him to breathe.

Police, however, said that the advocate was stopped after being asked to produce vehicle documents. According to police sources, he was taken to the station after an argument over the inspection turned into a physical confrontation.

Police sources also claimed that during the fight, Gautam Raju allegedly bit the hand of Rural CI Srikanth Yadav.

Following the incident, a large number of advocates surrounded the rural police station and demanded that the CI come outside and apologise. The protesters raised slogans and staged a sit-in on the road, disrupting traffic in the area.

The protest intensified as the lawyers insisted that the CI personally address them. They also warned that the agitation would be expanded to the district and state levels if their demands were not met.

As the situation escalated, DSP Chandrashekhar reached the protest site and tried to pacify the lawyers and bring the situation under control. However, the advocates continued to demand accountability and a clear response from the police department.

The deadlock continued till late evening, with authorities holding talks with representatives of the bar association.