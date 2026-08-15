20-Year-Old Man Found Hanging In Andhra Hotel Room, Family Seeks Probe

A 20-year-old man was found dead in a hotel room in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada, with his family questioning the circumstances of his death and urging police to investigate a possible criminal angle.

The victim was identified as Karan Sidhu, who was staying at a hotel. According to police, Sidhu had checked into the hotel around five days ago and was reportedly staying with two friends. He worked at a medical shop.

The incident came to light on Friday after hotel staff noticed a strong smell coming from the room. When they opened the door, they reportedly found Sidhu dead and immediately informed the police. Officers reached the hotel and found him hanging from a ceiling fan.

However, the condition of the body and the circumstances in which it was discovered have raised questions among his family members.

Police have sealed the room and are examining the scene with the help of the Clues Team and forensic experts. Evidence is being collected from the room, while investigators are expected to examine CCTV footage, hotel records, mobile phone information and other material that could help establish the sequence of events.

Sidhu's family has strongly questioned the suicide angle. His mother told police that she did not believe her son would take his own life and alleged that his friends could be responsible for his death.

The family has demanded a thorough investigation and action against anyone found responsible. They have also urged police to question Sidhu's two friends and hotel staff in detail.

Police have launched a probe and are awaiting the post-mortem report to determine the exact cause and manner of death.