Andhra Pradesh Police Sub-Inspector Scales Mount Elbrus, Unfurls 100-Metre Tricolour

Andhra Pradesh Police Sub-Inspector V Venkateswara Rao of Eluru Rural Police Station marked India's 80th Independence Day in a unique way by scaling Mount Elbrus, the highest peak in Europe, which stands at 5,642 metres in Russia.

Rao reached the summit at around 8 am IST on Saturday and unfurled a nearly 100-metre-long Indian Tricolour at the peak. He also sang the National Anthem to mark the occasion.

The police officer dedicated his achievement to police personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty.

An avid mountaineer, Rao has already climbed several peaks and has undergone rigorous physical and mental training for high-altitude expeditions.

After successfully conquering Mount Elbrus, Rao is now preparing for his next major challenge: Mount Everest.