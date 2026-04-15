YS Jagan's Close Aide Detained Over Social Media Posts Targetting Chandrababu Naidu

Political heat escalated in Andhra Pradesh after police detained Pudi Srihari, a close aide of former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and senior leader of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

According to police sources, Srihari was taken into custody over alleged provocative social media posts targeting Chandrababu Naidu. The posts reportedly contained strong language and visuals described as "violent" and "inflammatory", leading to cases being registered at a police station in the Chittoor district.

Police said Srihari created and circulated content referring to a "blood history" narrative, which they claim could disturb public order. Based on these complaints, cases were filed and he was detained for questioning.

The YSR Congress Party has strongly condemned the action. The party alleged that Srihari was "illegally arrested" while returning from the residence of former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Tadepalli.

The party claimed that police seized Srihari's laptop and mobile phone and his location was not immediately disclosed. They termed it a case of "political vendetta" and accused the ruling government of suppressing opposition voices.

Meanwhile, police officials maintain that the action was taken strictly as per law and due to the serious nature of the content posted online.

Srihari is reportedly being shifted to Chittoor for further investigation.

The incident has intensified the political clash between the ruling party and the opposition in the state. While the government stresses law and order, the opposition is framing the episode as an attack on free speech and democratic rights.

On Tuesday, the DGP of Andhra Pradesh held a review of the social media-related cases and issued a stern warning against the misuse of social media platforms for unlawful activities.

According to police data, 1,549 cases related to social media abuse have been registered in the state, while 1,344+ arrests have been made. 4,529 unlawful content instances were also taken down on police request.

The DGP has said that legal action is being taken under the Information Technology Act, 2000 and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, including Section 111 (organised crime). Provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, including trial in absentia to prevent offenders from evading justice.

The Andhra Pradesh police have also launched a dedicated Social Media Monitoring Unit with advanced tools such as AI-based analysis, sentiment tracking, real-time surveillance, OSINT techniques, IP tracking, and digital forensics, enabling swift detection and action.