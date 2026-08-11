Andhra's Velampeta Slum Redevelopment Project To House 177 Families

The Andhra Pradesh Government has cleared a new model for slum redevelopment, with the Velampeta slum in Visakhapatnam set to become the pilot project for transforming congested urban settlements without imposing a major direct financial burden on the State exchequer.

Taking inspiration from large-scale redevelopment models such as Dharavi, the Government has permitted the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) to redevelop Velampeta Slum in Zone-IV, Ward No.35 under the Visakhapatnam Economic Region (VER) Programme.

The project will be executed on a Design, Build, Finance and Transfer (DBFT) basis and will provide 177 housing units on a compact 1,986.45 sq metre site. A high-rise residential complex of up to 45 metres will be constructed to accommodate the existing families.

A key feature of the model is the use of Transferable Development Rights (TDR) instead of conventional government funding, said the government.

The successful private developer will undertake the redevelopment in return for TDR, with the Government permitting a maximum TDR ratio of 1:4 as the bidding parameter.

The project will be awarded through competitive tender, with bidders quoting the TDR requirement against construction costs.

To ensure project viability, the Government has approved special relaxations under the Andhra Pradesh Building Rules, including reduced setbacks, parking of around 10% of total built-up area against the usual 22%, and exemptions from specified fees and charges payable to GVMC and other authorities.

Pilot For Other Slums

The Government has directed GVMC to complete the Velampeta project in a time-bound manner and use it as a pilot for redevelopment of other slum pockets under the VER Programme.

The model seeks to facilitate in-situ redevelopment, enabling residents to access modern housing while remaining within their existing neighbourhoods.

"The Government has also mandated a post-allotment management framework covering maintenance, utilities, fire safety, energy conservation and statutory compliance before possession is handed over", said a source.

The Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration has been directed to prepare a comprehensive slum redevelopment and middle-class housing policy in consultation with stakeholder departments.