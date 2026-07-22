LinkedIn Reveals India's 10 Fastest-Growing Cities For Jobs And Talent In 2026

India's career landscape is undergoing a significant transformation, with non-metro cities rapidly becoming major magnets for employment and corporate investment, according to data released by LinkedIn.

The professional networking platform's inaugural 'Cities on the Rise' report highlights the top 10 fastest-growing non-metro hubs across India: Visakhapatnam, Ranchi, Vijayawada, Nashik, Raipur, Rajkot, Gwalior, Agra, Jammu, and Varanasi. Andhra Pradesh's coastal city of Visakhapatnam claimed the top spot, demonstrating a clear shift away from traditional tier-1 metropolises like Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi NCR.

The findings from LinkedIn indicate that improved urban infrastructure, competitive operating costs, and aggressive hiring by tech, pharmaceutical, and financial services firms are driving talent movement across these 10 cities. Major industry players including Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Miracle Software Systems, and HCLTech are establishing expanding operations in these rising hubs.

According to figures cited by LinkedIn, job creation in these tier-2 and tier-3 locations is largely being led by business development, engineering, sales, and operations roles. While engineering opportunities dominate in coastal hubs like Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada, business development roles are driving employment momentum across cities such as Nashik, Raipur, Rajkot, Gwalior, Agra, Jammu, and Varanasi.

Industry experts note that with a vast majority of Indian professionals seeking new career opportunities, emerging markets allow skilled workers to pursue high-growth roles locally without needing to migrate to overcrowded mega-cities.