After 4-Weeks Of Ghosting, HR Asks Applicant If They Can Join Immediately: 'Indian Recruitment Circus'

An Indian employee has gone viral after pointing out the 'recruitment circus' in the country, where HRs are often found exhibiting extreme unprofessionalism when dealing with applicants. In a social media post titled, 'The absolute audacity of HRs and "Immediate Joiner" requirements', the employee detailed their recent experience with a recruiter who initially ghosted them before returning with an unreasonable demand.

"I am honestly so done with the recruitment circus in this country. 4 Weeks Ago, Applied on Naukri. Recruiter calls me the very next day. They need someone to join within two weeks," the user wrote in a Reddit post.

"The reality: I have a 60-day notice period. I told them clearly: "It's negotiable, I have a buyout option, and I have accumulated leaves I can offset." They said okay."

The candidate took time off from their current job for a scheduled interview, but the interviewer failed to show up. HR rescheduled the meeting for the following day, but once again, no one showed up. The company provided no updates or email correspondence regarding either cancellation.

"Fast forward to today. After four weeks of ghosting me, the same HR reaches out again asking if I can join within two weeks. Are you actually kidding me? You don't even know your own requirements, you have zero respect for a candidate's time, and you're still stuck on the "two-week" loop after wasting a month of mine? The hypocrisy is real," the user said.

Highlighting the 'funniest and most infuriating' part of the entire experience, the user stated that most of these companies demanding immediate joiners had a 90-day notice period for their own employees.

"Honestly, at this point, just lie about your notice period. If you say 90 days, they won't even look at your resume. Lie, get the interview call, and use it as practice. Build your confidence, sharpen your skills, and when you're actually ready, apply to decent product-based companies."

Check The Viral Post Here:

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Social Media Reactions

As the post gained traction, social media users agreed with the applicant's assessment, adding that ignoring candidates and presenting unreasonable demands had become the norm.

"Name shame so that others don't have to go through this circus. We need a directory of companies with red flags," said one user, while another added: "Ghosting has become the norm, especially the recruiters from Naukri probably are trained to do just that. Stupidity."

A third commented: "My friend who had left his previous company due to personal reasons interviewed with one such company that wanted 'immediate joiners'. After two or three rounds of interviews, they told him they can't go ahead with a candidate who is currently not a working professional."

A fourth said: "I had a similar experience when a company forced me to join without allowing me to take a break. I literally joined the next day. Once I joined, the client took 2-3 days to issue a laptop, and then I was just warming the seat for the 2-3 weeks."