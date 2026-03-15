Indian Navy Agniveer, Sailor Recruitment Started For 2027 Batch, Here's How To Register

Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2027: The Indian Navy has started the registration process for Agniveer SSR, Agniveer MR, and SSR (Medical) Sailor posts for the 2027 batch. Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website joinindiannavy.gov.in.

How To Apply For The Posts?

Visit the official website joinindiannavy.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on "Application Window For SSR..." under the "Upcoming Events" section.

Then, click on "Apply Now".

Select your state and enter your photo ID along with its number.

Enter other details such as personal and academic information and submit your application for the respective posts.

Educational Qualifications

For Agniveer MR, candidates must have passed Class 10 with at least 50 per cent marks.

For Agniveer SSR, candidates must have passed Class 12 with Mathematics and Physics, or possess a three-year diploma with at least 50 per cent marks.

For Agniveer SSR (Medical), candidates must have passed Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry, and Biology with a minimum of 50 per cent marks.

Selection Process

The selection process for the posts includes the INET (Indian Navy Entrance Test) as the first stage, followed by a physical fitness test, written examination, and recruitment medical examination.

The INET will be computer-based, consisting of 100 questions, each carrying one mark. An examination fee of Rs. 550 plus 18 per cent GST is required to be paid for the first stage.

The physical fitness test includes a 1.6 km run, squats, push-ups, and sit-ups.

For age criteria, candidates are advised to refer to the official notification, as the age requirements vary for each post.

The examination is tentatively scheduled for May 2026, and the result is expected to be declared in June 2026.