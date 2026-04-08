Fed Up With Rejections, Job Seeker Posts Negative Glassdoor Reviews For Bad Companies: 'Sick And Tired'

Fed up with constant rejections and ghosting from recruiters, a frustrated job applicant has gone viral for claiming they were posting negative Glassdoor reviews about companies with poor interview etiquette. In a social media post, the user said they were 'sick and tired' of the companies that do not show up for the prospective job applicants who undergo the rigorous interview process, only to be 'dropped cold' at the last moment, without any feedback.

"It's not much, but it's honest work. Sick and tired of the zillions of companies that don't show up for their scheduled interviews; reject 100 per cent qualified candidates; don't tell candidates why they didn't make the next level," the user wrote in a Reddit post.

The user also detailed their experience of being abruptly ghosted by recruiters, despite having great "vibes" and rapport during the interview process.

"I've gotten to the final rounds three times, and of all three times, I got ghosted with no chance to improve. These people were folks I 100 per cent vibed with and had such a great conversational interview, and then I was dropped cold. Ridiculous," the user wrote.

"In one case, one of the companies that didn't show up for an interview had two other recruiters from the same company apologise for the previous recruiter, asked me to reschedule, and never got back with a confirmation."

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Social Media Reactions

As the post gained traction, a section of social media users pointed out that every job applicant should share honest feedback about the interviewers, whilst others said the companies will simply game the system on platforms like Glassdoor.

"The companies will force their employees to write 5-star reviews to counteract your review," said one user, while another added: "Any and every time we're disrespected by any company no matter the circumstances, a poor review should be noted. I've stopped myself from applying from jobs because of negative reviews from previous employees. This goes for every company."

A third commented: "I like the idea, but I don't have enough hours in the day to do this. I get ghosted by recruiters after, "this one final interview" all the time. It's when its five or six interviews that I am angry at myself for wasting my time."

A fourth said: "Oh I did this for one company because I was so ticked off at how stupid they were and I knew I wasn't going to be able to work with them anyway (I work in HR). It was the most unprofessional interview I've had so far, and I really should've just walked out, but my parents raised me to have manners."