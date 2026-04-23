Applicant Asks Recruiter About Company's Low Glassdoor Rating, Gets Instantly Rejected: 'I Panicked'

An applicant lost out on a job opportunity after they panicked and said the 'dumbest thing possible' to the interviewer. In a now-viral social media post titled, 'I panicked 5 minutes into an interview', the applicant detailed that the interview had just started when the recruiter asked them if they had any questions for the company. Instead of sticking to safe, standard inquiries, the applicant immediately grilled the interviewer about the company's poor Glassdoor ratings, an aggressive move that instantly killed the mood and cost them the job.

"We were maybe 5 minutes in, and the interviewer suddenly asked, "do you have any questions for us?” way earlier than I expected," the user said in a Reddit post.

"For some reason I panicked, and the first thing that came out of my mouth was, “I saw you have a 3.4 on Glassdoorm what's that about?” Instant regret. like immediate."

As soon as the applicant posed the question, the interviewer's demeanour changed, and the whole vibe shifted, leading to a prompt rejection.

"It was just pure interview panic and my brain grabbing the worst possible thought in the room and throwing it out first. Been trying to get better at that part now, because half my problem is not knowledge, it's just saying weird stuff when my nerves spike."

Check The Viral Post Here:

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Social Media Reactions

As the post went viral, social media users told the applicant to look at the brighter side, adding that they might laugh at the faux pas in the future.

"Honestly, if it made them feel uncomfortable and they didn't want to address your question, I don't think you wanna be working there anyway," said one user, while another added: "You deserve an award for that! One day, you'll look back and laugh hard."

A third commented: "A lot of people would still be extremely nervous only 5 minutes in, so forgive your nerves and yourself. You asked a relevant question, and after hearing so many mundane and diplomatic questions, maybe in a way it was a breath of fresh air."

A fourth said: "100% have had a moment like this! I was in a final interview with the department head, and said, “Don't feel pressured to pick me!” I had meant it as a joke, but realized as it left my mouth that someone would have to know/understand my humour."