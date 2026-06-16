Amazon Executive Reveals She Rejected Candidate For Wearing "Too Hot For A Job" T-Shirt To Interview

A Mumbai-based Amazon Prime Video executive has sparked a debate online after revealing that she once rejected a promising job candidate because of the message printed on her T-shirt. Bhavisha Jain, Social and Editorial Lead at Prime Video, shared the story in a recent LinkedIn post while discussing the importance of dressing appropriately for professional settings. According to Jain, the incident occurred while she was hiring for a creative role.

The applicant appeared to tick all the right boxes on paper. She had relevant work experience, a strong portfolio, and had built a social media following of more than 50,000 people. On paper, Jain said, she seemed like a highly promising candidate. "I came across a girl's profile. She was smart. Had worked on impressive brands. Had grown her own page to 50K followers. Honestly, I was impressed," she wrote.

However, the interview took an unexpected turn the moment the candidate walked into the room. The applicant was wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the phrase "Too hot for a job."

Jain said the slogan immediately raised concerns about the candidate's judgment and professionalism. As a result, she decided not to move forward with the hiring process. Sharing the incident on LinkedIn, Jain stressed that her decision had little to do with formal dress codes and everything to do with understanding the context of a job interview.

"This isn't about dress codes. It's about understanding context. You don't wear swimwear to a wedding. You don't wear a tuxedo to the gym. And maybe, just maybe, you don't show up to an interview wearing a T-shirt that literally announces you're too good for the thing you're interviewing for," she added.

See the post here:

According to Jain, the issue was not that the candidate chose casual clothing or failed to wear traditional business attire. Rather, it was the message displayed on the T-shirt that she felt sent the wrong signal during a job interview. The slogan, she argued, suggested a lack of seriousness about the opportunity and created an impression that the applicant considered herself above the role she was seeking.

"But when you have 30 minutes to make a first impression, everything communicates. Your portfolio communicates. The way you speak communicates. The questions you ask communicate. And yes, the sentence printed across your chest communicates too. Because sometimes, it's not what you wear. It's what you're choosing to say before you've even spoken. And in this case, she had already told me she was too hot for the job. I simply believed her," Jain concluded.

Her post quickly gained traction online, triggering a conversation about hiring practices and workplace expectations. While some users agreed that interviews require candidates to present themselves professionally and be mindful of the impression they create, others questioned whether a person's clothing choice should outweigh their qualifications, experience, and skills.

One user wrote, "First impression does matter and the fact that a person takes care to present herself or himself according to the context says a lot about the character." Another said, "Imagine having 50K followers, impressive experience, and a strong portfolio… only to be outperformed by cotton and screen printing."

A third user added, "I understand your point, and it's a fair one. Context matters, especially in an interview. At the same time, after watching The Pursuit of Happyness, I've always had a soft spot for giving people a chance before making a decision. Sometimes the story behind a first impression tells us more than the impression itself. Maybe that's why hiring is hard you have to make tough decision in limited time."