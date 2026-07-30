Man Lands Rs 1.5 Crore Job After Using AI To Crack Interviews, Reveals His Strategy

A man who spent five months searching for work after being laid off has shared how artificial intelligence helped him prepare for interviews and secure a new job worth around Rs 1.5 crore a year. The professional, who posted on Reddit under the username "kml3141", said he lost his job at the end of February after spending ten years at the same company and earning three promotions. He admitted that the redundancy came as a complete surprise and described the following months as extremely challenging.

According to the post, he faced repeated rejection despite attending numerous interviews. Several vacancies were cancelled, put on hold or eventually given to internal candidates.

AI Became A Key Interview Tool

The Reddit user revealed that he relied heavily on AI to improve his interview performance.

He said he would paste job descriptions into AI tools and provide details about the people who would be interviewing him. The technology then helped him prepare likely questions, research interviewers and create STAR format responses that highlighted his skills and experience.

He explained that AI helped him keep answers clear and concise, reducing his tendency to over explain during interviews.

New Role Comes With Higher Salary

The job seeker eventually received an offer from a company outside the agency sector. The role offers a salary of $155,000 per year, along with a 15 per cent annual bonus and benefits from the first day of employment.

The position follows a hybrid and flexible working model.

Although he considered negotiating, he decided to accept the offer as it already represented a salary increase from his previous role.

The Reddit user said the experience taught him the value of persistence and resilience. He encouraged others struggling through lengthy job searches to keep applying, even for positions they might consider beyond their reach. His story also highlights how AI is increasingly being used as a practical tool for interview preparation, skill development and career advancement.



(Disclaimer: This story is based on a post shared by a Reddit user. NDTV has not independently verified the claims made in the post.)