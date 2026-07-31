Candidate Declines Interview Due To Bad Online Reviews, Recruiter Immediately Loses It: 'Dodged A Bullet'

A job candidate has gone viral after cancelling a job interview with a company due to the bad online reviews. In a social media post titled, "Canceled an interview due to bad online culture reviews. The owner immediately proved my point," the candidate shared a screenshot of their conversation with the business owner, who replied in a rather confrontational tone instead of defusing the situation.

The applicant said they had applied for a senior property manager position. However, before moving to the next phase of the recruiting process, they decided to go through the reviews, which revealed some 'huge red flags'.

"Before the interview, I did a quick deep dive into their online presence and how management responds to reviews and found huge red flags," the candidate wrote.

In the message to the recruiter-cum-boss, the candidate detailed that after reviewing the company's online presence, they had decided not to go through with the interview and requested a cancellation.

Meanwhile, the owner responded: "That's a shame that you made that decision, shows that you also don't align with my goals and my company values. I just purchased the company a few months ago."

The candidate said the response was in bad taste and that they may have dodged a bullet by not joining the company.

"Throwing in "I just purchased the company a few months ago" as an excuse for throwing a defensive tantrum to an applicant tells me everything I need to know about what working under them would have been like. Dodged a massive bullet on this one."

Check The Viral Post Here:

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Social Media Reactions

As the post gained traction, social media users largely agreed with the candidate's assessment, highlighting that the owner could have reacted differently.

"Bro pulled the "no you" uno reverse card. CEO of debate over here," said one user while another added: "This is why research a company before I even bother applying to it."

A third commented: "Correct response was: Yes I am aware of the previous management's culture. I have recently purchased this business and am trying to change course. If you decide you want to revisit, our work culture values might align, the door is always open."

A fourth said: "Lol. You are not interested? Well that's great because I'm so not interested in you. In fact, I am probably more not interested in you than you are not interested in me."