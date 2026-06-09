After 'Rs 370 <i>Ki</i> Biryani' Row, 22-Year-Old Man Behind Viral Video Fired From Gurugram Job

Search Rs 370 ki biryani on Instagram, and the platform will give you viral clips of an audience member at Pranit More's show speaking about women as if they can be owned. How? By paying for a meal, in this case, it was a Rs 370 chicken biryani.

Himanshu Jangra went on to say that after he had a meal with a girl, she asked him to drop her off, which surprised him. Why? Apparently, because he paid Rs 370 for a meal, he deserves a "return" on his investment, which translates to physical intimacy. He said, "Maine kaha ki Rs 370 lage hain to use to wasool to karunga hi."

After the video went viral, women and men clapped back at Himanshu. As the backlash intensified, he apologised and deactivated his account. Following the 'Rs 370 ki biryani' controversy, his Gurugram company terminated him.

After 'Rs 370 Ki Biryani' Row, Gurugram Man Behind Viral Video Loses Job

Himanshu Jangra was working at Starvik Design. After the row intensified, Founder Vivek Vishwakarma took to Instagram to share that the company has terminated Himanshu.

He said, "Over the last 24 hours, I have received hundreds of messages, emails, and calls regarding one of our employees, Himanshu Jangra. Like many of you, I also came across the clips that have been circulating online. Let me be very clear, the statements shown in those clips are offensive. They are not something I agree with. They are not something our company stands for and they certainly should not be influencing young minds."

He further revealed that he had spoken with team members, and they had nothing to complain about regarding Himanshu. "We reviewed this matter internally. We spoke to our team, including female employees. We reviewed his conduct inside the workplace and we asked difficult questions. But interestingly, we could not find a single complaint against him from our team. The team described him as professional, respectful, hardworking, and well-behaved at work."

"But what happened outside the workplace has now affected the workplace and I have the responsibility towards the company, our team, our clients, and the environment we create here. That's why we have decided to part ways with Himanshu," he added.

But Vivek Vishwakarma also added that Himanshu should reflect on his mistake and that, as a society, people should be forgiving.

"A person can be wrong. A person can make a terrible mistake. A person should face consequences. But I hope we never become a society that believes people cannot learn, reflect, apologise, or change. Social media trolling is not a joke, and that too for a 22-year-old mind. His future from here will already carry the consequences of this moment for a very long time," he said.

"Again, that does not make the statements right. My hope is that Himanshu reflects on this chapter of his life. My hope is that he learns from it. And while we hold people accountable, let us also leave room for reflection, for growth, and positive transformation. That is the kind of society we hope to build here," he concluded.

Social Media Reactions

While Himanshu has been terminated, social media users do not seem to agree with Vivek Vishwakarma's appeal for reflection.

Reacting to the video, a person wrote, "Let's leave room for reflection and learning. I hope you extend that same understanding and energy to all those entitled men who hold the same views about the women in your family."

A second commented, "It's even worse to defend him like this. He faced consequences for his actions, leave it at that."

A third wrote, "We are already a society that discriminates/degrades women in multiple aspects. So when you make your statement saying there should be room for reflection, trolling can be bad for the 22-year-old guy, it seems like you are taking his side or cutting him some slack even after having fired him."

A fourth said, "Even if he did not engage in misconduct at the workplace, his mentality was clear from his conduct outside the workplace. Firing him is the right decision. And the 22-year-old has the privilege of his gender to reflect and get his life back on track after facing these consequences."

People in the comment section made it clear that a person with misogynistic views towards women does not deserve their empathy, even if he is a 22-year-old with a clean record at the office.

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