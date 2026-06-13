Pranit More Apologises Again After FIR In 'Rs 370 Biryani' Row, Internet Reacts: "<i>Sab Bhool Jaaenge</i>"

A few days ago, Pranit More posted a video of crowd work in which a 22-year-old Himanshu Jangra equated a woman's dignity to Rs 370 ki biryani, sparking backlash on social media. The comedian and the audience member apologised later, but it was too late.

Pranit had deleted the video and Himanshu had deactivated his Instagram; however, the clip was everywhere by that time. Women responded with dark humour on Instagram, Himanshu was fired from his Gurugram job, influencers slammed both men, and the National Commission for Women (NCW) took suo motu cognisance of the matter.

In a letter to Haryana's Director General of Police, NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar sought swift police action, including the registration of an FIR under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and requested a detailed Action Taken Report within seven days. Hearing notices were issued to both Pranit More and Himanshu Jangra, directing them to appear before the Commission on June 22, 2026, at 4 pm.

Amid this, speculation was made that the comedian had deactivated his Instagram account as well, but in the latest video, he has come forward to apologise again and has requested his fans and internet users to give him a second chance.

Pranit More Apologises Again After FIR In Rs 370 Ki Biryani Case

"Ye baat mujhe actually kaafi time se karni thi, but mera Instagram suspend ho gaya tha. Aapne mera crowd work ka video dekha hoga, aur uske liye mujhe hate bhi mil rahi hai. Mujhe lagta hai main ye hate deserve bhi karta hoon [I wanted to talk about this for a long time but my Instagram account was suspended. You all have seen my crowd work video for which I have been receiving a lot of hate. I think I deserve that hate]," he said.

"Kyunki uss ladke se jab main crowd work kar raha tha, tab usne kaafi derogatory baatein boli, par sab log us par hans rahe the, to main bhi carry away ho gaya aur mujhse lapse in judgement ho gaya. Mujhe lagta hai ki ye meri bahut badi galti thi [Because that guy made derogatory remarks during the crowd work and everyone was laughing, I got carried away. It was a lapse in judgement, and it was my biggest mistake]," the comedian confessed.

"Main chahta to use wahi rok sakta tha, stand le sakta tha, but jo main nahi kar paya. Maine usse ek platform diya jiski wajah se ye saari cheezein escalate ho gayi [I could have stopped him, taken a stand against him, but I could not do it. I gave him a platform because of which things escalated so far]," More noted.

"Jinko bhi iss wajah se hurt hua hai, un sabse main maafi maangna chahta hoon. Jo bhi legal proceedings mere against ho rahi hain, uske liye main authorities ke saath cooperate bhi kar raha hoon [I want to apologise for the video and derogatory remarks made in it. Whatever legal proceedings are going on, I have been cooperating with the authorities]," he noted.

"Aap sabse main bas yahi request karna chahta hoon-please mujhe ek chance do, main better insaan bankar dikhaunga. Mere liye bhi ek learning thi. Main khud ke upar kaam kar raha hoon... main apne content par bhi kaam karunga aur ye cheez aap future mein mere kaam mein bhi dekh paoge [I just have one request, please give me a second chance. I will become a better human being. It was a lesson for me, too. I will work on myself and my content, and you will see the improvement in future]," More said, concluding the video.

Internet Reacts To Pranit More's Apology

Reacting to Pranit More's video, people came forward to support him saying that he at least came forward to own his mistake. His fans wrote to him to move forward and be a better person.

Pranit More's apology after the crowdwork clip went viral on social media. Photo: Pranit More/ Instagram

Kunickaa Sadanand, who appeared in Bigg Boss 19 with Pranit More, wrote, "Everyone makes mistakes, but not everyone has the courage to own it. @rj_pranit you are a good boy, with the right values, but as I always said, roasting or crowd work can carry you away, especially as an entertainer, when you see people reacting and laughing. I hope people forgive you, and I also hope people change their attitude towards women/girls."

Shehbaz Badesha, who was also on the show with the comedian, commented, "You are the best, bro. Galti maaf karne wale bade hote hain [Those who forgive are bigger people]. You accepted, that's great."

Kishwer Merchant said, "I am sure people will forgive you, just be mindful and very careful of the content and crowd work you do! Stay strong!"

Amit Majithia, a Dubai-based entrepreneur, wrote, "Bhai, Indian comedy world hai. Haste sab hain, aur end me rota ek hi hai. Aage badho, kuch din mein sab bhool jaayenge [In the world of Indian comedy, everyone laughs but there is one person who pays the price. You move forward, and people will forget in some time]."

Pranit More's fans consoled him and asked him to stay strong. They also told him not to lose hope as they are supporting him and are happy that he accepted his mistake.

Also Read | 'Rs 370 Ki Biryani' Row Explained: Backlash, Apology, Firing, Pranit More's Instagram Exit