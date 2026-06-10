Kusha Kapila And Dolly Singh Slam 'Rs 370 <i>Ki Biryani</i>' Clip From Comedian Pranit More's Show: "Disgusting Behaviour"

A video from comedian Pranit More's stand-up show has triggered a social media controversy, drawing criticism from influencers and online users. The now-deleted clip captured a crowdwork segment in which an audience member spoke about a recent date. During the interaction, the man implied that spending around Rs 370 on a chicken biryani meant he was entitled to something in return from the woman.

The remark sparked outrage after the video circulated widely on social media, with many users calling it problematic and regressive. Several influencers also weighed in on the issue, questioning both the audience member's comments and More's handling of the interaction.

Reacting to the controversy, influencer Dolly Singh shared a detailed note on social media, addressing male comedians and content creators and calling for greater accountability.

She wrote, "If you can act all mature, open-minded, women-respecting (saying you're a feminist ally would be a stretch) in your sets and overall media footprint, please at least try to act the same performative act in your crowdwork and Instagram too!"

She added, "Of course there are many misogynistic pieces of s*** male creators/comics; what can we even say to them? But those who are at least nice (main toh performative hi bolungi vaise), I request you please bring it to your audience interactions too, online or offline."

Citing the recent incident, she wrote, "We've all seen the recent male comedian incident where not only did he let an as****e degrade a woman, promote extremely sexist and creepy behaviour on his live show, but he also laughed, clapped, laughed so hard he got up from his seat, requested a recreation of the incident, asked for details, got concerned over a religious mention but not for a woman, calculated the price of a kiss with said woman at 12 rupees, called that man the funniest in the room, and rewarded him with a cash prize of 5000 rupees. Disgusting behaviour."

Expanding on her concerns, Singh said, "I've seen so many similar online incidents too where male creators will go sharing absurd, creepy stories about women, teaching the most f*****-up things to their audience. And I say 'teaching' because I do believe art carries a responsibility. That's my opinion. Feel free to disagree. What I've seen rampant is this thing where as a woman, if you comment on most big male comedians'/creators' posts, you'll have random men abuse you, call you r****, threaten you, flirt with you etc etc. And these talented men do NOTHING!"

Sharing a personal experience, she added, "I'll share a personal incident. I once commented 'Congratulations X' on the post of a popular male creator and within a few hours my comments had replies from men going, 'kitne mein degi?', 'oye r****', 'chal nikal', 'baap se mara nahi shayad...' Some less explicit, some more, but a general theme? Hateful. It was so much that I had to delete the comment within a few hours."

Questioning the lack of accountability, she wrote, "And I felt, why? Why do male creators/comics not have any responsibility. They enjoy their massy audiences without an ounce of guilt about the kind of boys their content is raising because the chances of them getting threatened, cyber harassed, stalked, raped etc etc are close to negligible! Toh unke comments mein ya shows mein log aa kaise rahe hain isse kya farq padta hai? Tickets bik rahi hain, engagement aa rahi hai. Bhai ki mauj."

She further added, "And I know some might say ke yaar, itne comments kaise rokte rahenge, they can't control this much, especially if they're extremely popular. I understand that, and yes, you can't fully control it. I believe your work attracts your audience so *cough cough*. But ok kuch idhar udhar ke aa bhi gaye, toh yaar kuch hadd tak features like block, restrict, restrict certain words etc bhi use kiye jaate hain. Female creators/comics do this all the time, we live with filtering our lives online and offline, and I believe men can too if that means that women will feel safe coming to their spaces. If that's not what they'd like, then sure. Don't do anything."

Content creator Kusha Kapila also reacted to the controversy. She wrote, "Urge women to call out disgusting comedy plenty. Please darna mat (please don't be scared). Bakwaas kee hai toh drag karo badhiya se (if it's nonsense, then call it out strongly). Uploading a clip like that is a choice. Choosing to crack 'certain' jokes on women and hosting that on your channel IS A CHOICE. All of it IS A CHOICE. This, btw, is not comedy! It's content designed to get a reaction. I am so glad so many women are calling it out. Bahut achha lag raha hai (it feels very good). Bahut mazza aa raha hai (I'm really enjoying it). Aaj main apne paison se order karke biryani khaungi (today I'll order biryani with my own money and eat it)."

In another video, Kusha said, "Some of you men need to call this behaviour out. Some men who truly care. Not all men, right? I agree, not all men. Some need to come to the front and call this entitled, disgusting behaviour out. Jahan par ek comedy show mein ek ladka bol raha hai 370 rupees ki vasooli lunga, ek ladki ki intimacy ki price laga raha hai (where, in a comedy show, a man is saying he will recover Rs 370, putting a price on a woman's intimacy)."

Taking a dig at the situation, she added, "Main toh keh rahi hoon feminism ke liye nahi, sirf aura points ke liye kardo (I'm saying, don't even do it for feminism, do it just for aura points). Ghatiya behaviour ko call out karo (call out such disgusting behaviour)."

Meanwhile, Pranit More issued an apology on Instagram, addressing the backlash around the clip. He wrote, "I've seen the criticism regarding a recent crowdwork clip. The comments made by the audience member do not reflect my views. Looking back, I should have challenged the remark instead of laughing and moving on. That was a lapse in judgement on my part."

The audience member involved in the incident was later identified as Himanshu Jangra, a 22-year-old from Gurugram, Haryana.



Also Read: Days After Apology, Influencer Calls Out Comedian Pranit More Over Viral 'Rs 370 Ki Biryani' Clip