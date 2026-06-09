Days After Apology, Influencer Calls Out Comedian Pranit More Over Viral 'Rs 370 <i>Ki Biryani</i>' Clip

A viral crowdwork clip from comedian Pranit More's stand-up show has turned into a major social media controversy, drawing sharp criticism from influencers.

The now-deleted video featured a man sharing a dating experience during More's show. What may have started as a crowd interaction quickly sparked outrage online after the audience member implied that spending around Rs 370 on a chicken biryani during a date entitled him to something in return from the woman.

As the clip spread across social media, several influencers weighed in, with many questioning not only the audience member's comments but also More's decision to post the interaction online.

Sakshi Shivdasani Calls Out Pranit More

Model and social media influencer Sakshi Shivdasani did not hold back while reacting to the controversy. Taking to Instagram, she criticised More's defence that an audience member's views do not reflect his own opinions.

She wrote, "Pranit More saying 'the views of my audience members don't reflect what i think' but sir has clipped it and posted it on Instagram because he found it so f**king funny that a man paying on a date thinks he has bought the right to sleep with a woman."

"And then the company the guy works for firing him but caveating that we must reflect and change when this creepy GROWN man has no desire to reflect or change and thinks he deserves s*x for paying on a date is proof that there are consequences for men only because women raise their voices and not because men think there's anything wrong so don't let anyone gaslight you ever that 'it's not a big deal' and more importantly don't let anyone gaslight you that it's not all men," she further added.

Describing the entire episode as "gross and disgusting", Sakshi urged women not to minimise behaviour that makes them uncomfortable.

Uorfi Javed Joins The Criticism

Uorfi Javed also reacted to the viral video. Sharing the clip on her Instagram Stories, she labelled the remark "disgusting" and joined the growing list of people condemning the audience member's comments.

Meanwhile, Pranit More had issued an apology on Instagram, saying, "I've seen the criticism regarding a recent crowdwork clip. The comments made by the audience member do not reflect my views. Looking back, I should have challenged the remark instead of laughing and moving on. That was a lapse in judgement on my part."

The audience member at the centre of the row was later identified as Himanshu Jangra, a 22-year-old from Gurugram, Haryana.

ALSO READ: After 'Rs 370 Ki Biryani' Row, 22-Year-Old Man Behind Viral Video Fired From Gurugram Job