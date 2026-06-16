After Pranit More And Madhur Virli, Aishwarya Mohanraj Under Fire For 'Male Babies' Joke In Old Clip

Indian comics are getting entangled in one controversy after another. After Pranit More and Madhur Virli, Aishwarya Mohanraj is now under fire for an old joke. Amid the Pranit More's 'Rs 370 Biryani' row and a Madhur Virli's rape 'joke', social media are slamming the female comic's joke about 'male babies'.

The video is from Aishwarya's audition for Comicstaan, in which she talked about how her mother was a misandrist and wanted to cut her brother's genitals as soon as he was born.

Aishwarya Mohanraj Is Facing Backlash For 'Male Babies' Joke

During her set, she said, "Going back to my background, she is the epitome of misandry. Okay, in simple terms, she hates men. In simpler terms, she is the Haryana for male foetuses."

"I'll tell you how. So, when she delivered my brother, my mother cried like a baby. Apparently, the nurse wasn't letting her cut his p***s off or something. Classic nurse. Also, my mother is my role model. Someday, I want to fulfil her unfulfilled dream. When I have a son," she said, laughing, with an implied remark that she would cut the private parts of her son. The audience and other comedians clapped and cheered.

Social Media Backlash

Taking to Instagram, a user wrote, "When rape, genital mutilation, and mocking the dead become entertainment, something is seriously wrong. It's not even funny man, but to be honest, sad actually. Something is seriously wrong with her."

Another user called out all comedians for labelling their insensitive remarks as 'dark humour'. "And the scary part, when they made this joke, judges were cheering and the audience was laughing, but rape and violence are real crimes. They are not just trends that we accept and move on from. Honestly, I am glad that people are digging up their clips and stopping them. If we don't speak up now, ye saare jokes normal ho jaenge [If we don't speak up now, these jokes will be normalised].

Why Pranit More And Madhur Virli Faced Backlash

After crowd work clips from Pranit More's show went viral-in one video, an audience member equated a woman's dignity to a plate of Rs 370 chicken biryani, and in another, a doctor joked about comparing the 'private parts of male cadavers' - all involved issued public apologies.

Madhur Virli's video from 2024 resurfaced, in which he made a rape 'joke'. The IIT graduate said that in one out of 10 rape cases, the perpetrator kills the victim because she asks for a 'cuddle'. Taking to his YouTube channel, the comic said he was "genuinely sorry".

With each controversy, the larger debate around comedians' ethics and what truly constitutes humour continues to intensify.

Also Read | Amid 'Rs 370 Biryani' Controversy, Kunal Kamra Tells Comics To 'Stop Hiding Behind Crowd Work'