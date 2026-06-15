Comedian Madhur Virli Apologises For Rape 'Joke' After Backlash: "Genuinely Sorry"

Amid the viral clips of Pranit More's 'Rs 370 Biryani' and an insensitive cadaver 'joke', IIT graduate-turned-comic Madhur Virli found himself facing backlash for a set he performed in 2024. In the video, he was seen making a rape 'joke' that the audience laughed at.

However, as the videos resurfaced amid the ongoing controversy, the backlash against him only intensified. On his YouTube channel, he issued an apology.

Madhur Virli's Apology

He took to YouTube to apologise to his fans and audience.

Madhur Virli apologised after backlash on is rape 'joke' intensified. Photo: Madhur Virli/ YouTube

"This is to apologise for a video of mine that is currently being shared online," he said.

"The clip being circulated is from a performance I did around two years ago. Soon after performing that bit, I understood how wrong it was and took it down at that time, long before the clip started circulating again recently," the Delhi-based comedian wrote.

"I do believe comedy can question ideas and engage with difficult subjects. But certain topics require sensitivity, context and informed discretion. When an attempt falls short, the only honest thing to do is acknowledge it, apologise and do better. This is one of those moments for me," Virli added.

Speaking about his Instagram account, he wrote that he had deactivated it six months ago. The action wasn't recent.

"I am genuinely sorry," he concluded.

Madhur Virli's Controversial Rape 'Joke' Video

The video that is circulating on social media has Madhur Virli making insensitive remarks about the survivors and victims of rape. He said that out of 10 rape cases, nine involve only rape, while one case might be rape followed by murder.

He took it upon himself to explain why the ratio between rape and rape + murder is 9:1. He added that when the perpetrator had committed the crime, the woman would ask him if he would "cuddle" after raping her, prompting him to stab her. "Now cuddle with the knife," he said as the audience burst into laughter.

He also said, "Rape victims say that we would have preferred death over this. But kabhi bhi kisi laash ne nahin bola ki rape he ho jata [No dead body has ever said that rape might have been better]."

Reacting to his video, a social media user wrote, "If this is your idea of a joke, what exactly are you bringing to the stage? Because this isn't clever, it's not layered, it's not even remotely intelligent."

She added, "It's just you picking something disturbing, throwing it out there, and trusting that people are numb enough to laugh. That's not skill. That's not bravery. That's just you getting a reaction out of something you didn't even earn. And the audience laughing at this? That's the real problem."

After both controversies, the conversation on social media has shifted to a broader subject - what is funny? People are questioning comics and asserting that they cannot joke about sexual harassment, rape or gender-based crimes that affect millions globally.

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