Woman Doctor Apologises After 'Male Corpse' Remark On Comic Pranit More's Show Goes Viral

Amid the ongoing 'Rs 370 Ki Biryani' row linked to comedian Pranit More's show, a woman doctor has come under severe criticism for a remark made during another of his performances. A clip, in which she joked about comparing the 'private parts of male cadavers', resurfaced online and drew sharp backlash.

During the show, Sejal said she and her colleagues at the hospital would discuss and compare the sizes of 'male cadavers' private parts.'



Following the outrage, the woman - identified as Sejal Pawar - removed posts from her social media account. She also briefly made her profile private before making it public again, deleting her bio, and sharing an apology note.

Sejal, who earlier described herself as an MBBS doctor posted at Mumbai's KEM Hospital in her Instagram bio, addressed the controversy in a public statement.

She wrote, "I genuinely want to address a clip from a recent video that has been circulating. Having watched it back, I completely understand why people were upset by what I said. The topic is a sensitive one, and my comments came across in a way they shouldn't have. While there was never any intention to disrespect anyone, I recognize that impact matters more than intent."

She added, "I'm not here to justify what was said or explain it away. I take responsibility for it. Looking back, I can see how my words could be interpreted differently from what I meant."

She concluded her post, writing, "As a student, this has been a learning experience for me, and it has made me reflect on the way I communicate, especially when discussing subjects that deserve greater thought and sensitivity. To everyone who was disappointed or hurt by the clip, I understand what went wrong, and I am genuinely sorry for that, and I would never let this happen ever again!"

Rs 370 Ki Biryani Row

The controversy comes amid backlash over a separate crowdwork video from More's show that went viral on social media. The now-deleted clip featured an audience member narrating a dating experience.

During the interaction, the man suggested that spending around Rs 370 on a chicken biryani during a date entitled him to something in return. The remark drew widespread criticism, with many calling it regressive and problematic.

The individual in the video was later identified as Himanshu Jangra, a 22-year-old from Gurugram, Haryana. In the clip, Jangra said that after paying for the meal, he was surprised when the woman asked him to drop her home, implying that his expenditure warranted a "return" linked to physical intimacy. He said, "Maine kaha ki Rs 370 lage hain to use to wasool to karunga hi."

Comedian Pranit More's Instagram account now appears to be deactivated, with no visible activity on the platform.



Also Read: 'Rs 370 Ki Biryani' Row Explained: Backlash, Apology, Firing, Pranit More's Instagram Exit