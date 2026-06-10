'Rs 370 <i>Ki Biryani</i>' Row Explained: Backlash, Apology, Firing, Pranit More's Instagram Exit

A viral clip from comedian Pranit More's stand-up show has sparked widespread backlash online, with influencers and social media users criticising both the remarks made by an audience member and the decision to share the interaction publicly.

Viral Clip Triggers Outrage

The controversy began after a crowdwork video from More's show circulated widely on social media. The video, which has since been deleted, featured an audience member narrating a dating experience.

During the interaction, the man suggested that spending around Rs 370 on a chicken biryani during a date entitled him to something in return. The remark drew sharp criticism, with many calling it regressive and problematic.

Audience Member Identified, Faces Backlash

The individual in the video was later identified as Himanshu Jangra, a 22-year-old from Gurugram, Haryana.

In the clip, Jangra explained that after paying for a meal, he was surprised when the woman asked him to drop her home. He implied that his expenditure warranted a "return," which he linked to physical intimacy. He said, "Maine kaha ki Rs 370 lage hain to use to wasool to karunga hi."

The remarks prompted strong reactions online, with both men and women condemning the statement. As criticism intensified, Jangra issued an apology and later deactivated his social media account.

Job Termination Following Controversy

Amid mounting backlash, Jangra's employer, Starvik Design, terminated his employment. Founder Vivek Vishwakarma addressed the issue publicly, stating that the comments were "offensive" and did not reflect the company's values.

He said, "Over the last 24 hours, I have received hundreds of messages, emails, and calls regarding one of our employees, Himanshu Jangra. Like many of you, I also came across the clips that have been circulating online. Let me be very clear, the statements shown in those clips are offensive. They are not something I agree with. They are not something our company stands for and they certainly should not be influencing young minds."

Vishwakarma added that an internal review found no complaints against Jangra's conduct at the workplace.

He said, "We reviewed this matter internally. We spoke to our team, including female employees. We reviewed his conduct inside the workplace and we asked difficult questions. But interestingly, we could not find a single complaint against him from our team. The team described him as professional, respectful, hardworking, and well-behaved at work."

However, he noted that the incident had impacted the workplace, prompting the decision to part ways.

Call for Accountability, But Also Reflection

While announcing the termination, Vishwakarma also urged for a balanced response, stressing the need for accountability alongside the possibility of change.

He said, "A person can be wrong. A person can make a terrible mistake. A person should face consequences. But I hope we never become a society that believes people cannot learn, reflect, apologise, or change. Social media trolling is not a joke, and that too for a 22-year-old mind. His future from here will already carry the consequences of this moment for a very long time."

He added, "Again, that does not make the statements right. My hope is that Himanshu reflects on this chapter of his life. My hope is that he learns from it. And while we hold people accountable, let us also leave room for reflection, for growth, and positive transformation. That is the kind of society we hope to build here."

Pranit More Issues Apology

Comedian Pranit More also responded to the criticism, acknowledging that he should have handled the situation differently.

He wrote, "I've seen the criticism regarding a recent crowdwork clip. The comments made by the audience member do not reflect my views. Looking back, I should have challenged the remark instead of laughing and moving on. That was a lapse in judgement on my part."

More's Instagram account now appears to be deactivated, with searches showing no visible activity.

Influencers React Strongly

Several influencers weighed in on the controversy, calling out both the comment and the larger culture around such humour.

Dolly Singh shared a note addressing comedians and content creators, urging consistency between their public stance and their content. She wrote, "If you can act all mature, open-minded, women-respecting (saying you're a feminist ally would be a stretch) in your sets and overall media footprint, please at least try to act the same performative act in your crowdwork and Instagram too!"

Kusha Kapila also criticised the incident, encouraging women to speak up. She wrote, "Urge women to call out disgusting comedy plenty. Please darna mat (please don't be scared). Bakwaas kee hai toh drag karo badhiya se (if it's nonsense, then call it out strongly). Uploading a clip like that is a choice. Choosing to crack 'certain' jokes on women and hosting that on your channel IS A CHOICE. All of it IS A CHOICE. This, btw, is not comedy! It's content designed to get a reaction. I am so glad so many women are calling it out. Bahut achha lag raha hai (it feels very good). Bahut mazza aa raha hai (I'm really enjoying it). Aaj main apne paison se order karke biryani khaungi (today I'll order biryani with my own money and eat it)."

Ongoing Debate Online

The incident has sparked a broader conversation about misogyny in comedy, creator responsibility, and the impact of viral content. While the original clip has been taken down, the debate continues across platforms, with many calling for greater accountability from performers and content creators.



Also Read: Kusha Kapila And Dolly Singh Slam 'Rs 370 Ki Biryani' Clip From Comedian Pranit More's Show: "Disgusting Behaviour"