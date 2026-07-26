"Silence Is Killing Me": Job Seeker Claims Company Ghosted Them After 5 Rounds, Seeks Career Advice

A job seeker recently took to Reddit to share their painful experience of being ghosted after clearing five interview rounds, leaving them uncertain about whether to keep waiting or move on. "I sailed through 5 interview rounds, got great feedback, and even discussed notice period and salary with HR. They said only the MD round was left," the candidate wrote on r/IndianWorkplace without revealing the name of the company.

The candidate seemed to have the job in the bag, but revealed that "the MD [Managing Director] interview got scheduled twice and cancelled both times."

"Now, after 2 days of complete silence, I asked for an update, and she said no update yet and said she would let me know when it's rescheduled," the candidate wrote. "It's been a whole week since my last face-to-face, and I'm still in the dark."

"Honestly, I don't know what to do. Should I keep waiting, or just cut my losses? This silence is killing me. I really wanted this job, and after acing so many rounds, I thought I'd at least have some clarity by now."

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See the post here:

Social media reaction

For professionals, job hunting is already stressful, but being ignored right at the finish line takes the frustration to a whole new level. Naturally, the story resonated on social media, with users sharing their piece of advice.

"Hey, it's fairly common for rounds with someone at the level of MD to be rescheduled. I would say keep exploring other opportunities, but they should come back with a slot for the round with MD," one user wrote in the comment section.

"Something similar happened to me, but the outcome was positive. I got through all the technical interviews. My last interview was set up with a C-suite executive, but on the day it was supposed to happen, it got cancelled. HR then called me to say they were moving forward with my application and sent me the offer the next week," another user gave a reassuring response.

"Don't consider anything as a success until you get an offer letter. Just keep moving forward. I realised this very recently: I interviewed with 3 companies and all 3 of them had positive feedback and got almost an assurance that I am the top candidate. But then I got ghosted," said a third user.