"Simple Act of Humanity": Man Thanks Mumbai Metro Strangers For Returning Lost Phone

A social media user has shared how a normal routine commute across Mumbai turned into a heartwarming experience when their mobile phone was returned safely by strangers after it was accidentally left behind in the metro. In an appreciation post on Reddit, the user wrote, "Today, Mumbai didn't just return my phone. It restored a little bit of my faith in humanity."

Sharing details of the incident, the user revealed that the incident occurred while they were travelling from the Aarey JVLR Metro station towards CSMT. During the journey, an elderly couple in their 70s, who were navigating the Mumbai Metro for the first time, sat nearby and asked for directions to the NCPA. What began as simple route guidance quickly turned into a pleasant chat.

"They asked me which station was closest to NCPA, so I helped them. That small question turned into a warm conversation about Mumbai, the Metro, and the city itself," the user wrote.

Upon stepping off the train, the commuter panicked when they realised their phone was missing. Acting quickly, they asked a bystander if they could make a quick call.

A familiar voice answered when they dialled the number. It was the same elderly couple from the train. They reassured the commuter and promised to wait at the Vidhan Bhavan Metro station so they could hand it back in person.

See the post here:

Moments later, the commuter was reunited with their lost phone, which was safe and undamaged. "By the time I reached there, I borrowed a CRPF jawan's phone to call again. They were still waiting-with my phone, safe and untouched," the user wrote. "As I walked away with my phone in my hand, one thought stayed with me."

"Three people. Three different backgrounds. One simple act of humanity. Sometimes I wonder... if ordinary people can choose kindness so effortlessly, why do our leaders struggle so much to rise above religion and division?" the user added.

"Maybe India has never had a shortage of good people. Maybe we've just become too busy noticing the people who shout the loudest."

Social media reaction

The story gained widespread attention online, with online users praising those who stepped up, and the user who shared it.

"Lost my wallet in the rickshaw late night, he returned it back to me the next morning at 6 am at my doorstep. Lost it again in a park few years later, again some stranger helped me get it back," one user wrote in the comment section. "I was mind blown."

"Had my phone stolen a few years ago and the Agripada police station's cyber cell tracked, found and returned my phone within months. No bribe. No fuss. Just genuine help. Still my most shocking Mumbai experience till date," another user stated.

"My friends phone, which disappeared in a train between ghatkopar and Vikhroli was found by the police 1.5 yrs later in Ulhasnagar," said a third user.