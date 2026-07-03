Meet 14-Year-Old Indian Boy Who Runs AI Startup With Office In Burj Khalifa

At an age when most teenagers are in school, 14-year-old Jainam Jain has achieved a remarkable milestone by launching an artificial intelligence (AI) startup in Dubai, making him one of the youngest AI entrepreneurs to gain public recognition in the UAE. His company, Mengo Engine, operates from an office in the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building.

Who Is Jainam Jain?

Jainam Jain is the founder of Mengo Engine, an AI platform designed to help businesses automate tasks such as marketing, customer communication, sales support, and content creation. He is regarded as one of the youngest founders to launch an AI startup in Dubai.

Interest in Business Began at Age Six

Jainam says his entrepreneurial journey began when he was six years old. He accompanied his father to a business meeting, an experience that sparked his interest in entrepreneurship. Since then, he has focused not only on academics but also on attending business events, meeting entrepreneurs, and learning through real-world experiences.

Completed Class 10 in 105 Days

At the age of 13, Jainam completed the IGCSE Class 10 curriculum in 105 days. He adopted an accelerated learning approach to devote more time to building his company and developing new ideas. According to him, practical experience is as important as classroom education.

TEDx Speaker, Patent Holder And Author

Apart from running his startup, Jainam has delivered a TEDx talk, holds two patents and has authored a book. His YouTube channel has more than 145,000 subscribers.

He also says that at the age of 10, he began setting himself 50-day personal challenges. As part of these challenges, he read 50 books, attended 50 business events and travelled nearly 6,000 kilometres across India to meet entrepreneurs and professionals from different fields.

Future Plans

Jainam says his goal is to build a globally recognised company. He believes that success depends more on ideas, consistent effort, and discipline than on age. His journey has attracted attention on social media and in business circles, with many viewing it as an example of young entrepreneurship.