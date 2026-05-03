Man Claims Using Indian Surname In "Fake" Resume Increased Job Chances, Sparks Debate

A job seeker claimed that he sent out more than 300 applications and received "not a single callback". However, when he changed his last name to an Indian surname on his resume, three employers allegedly reached out within 24 hours. The video was posted on X (formerly Twitter) by an account named Wall Street Apes, which has over one million followers, including Elon Musk.

The man sparked an online debate by suggesting that names can influence job opportunities. "I've applied for over 300 jobs. Not a single callback. Nothing," the man said in a video transcript shared in the post.

"Decided to make a fake resume, and change my last name to 'Singh', different email address, different job qualifications, but all in the same line, same everything."

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Watch the video here:

A White male says he has submitted over 300 job application, he can't get a single call back



So he tried an experiment, he updated his resume to have a common Indian last name ‘Singh'



He says he's already gotten 3 callbacks



This is discrimination based on race and it's… pic.twitter.com/UAAptOFeot — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) May 2, 2026

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Social Media Reaction

"This is discrimination based on race, and it's happening everywhere to White people," the caption of the video read.

The post gained massive traction with over 1.3 million views and more than 2,200 likes. Many users shared their perspectives in the comment section; some agreed with what he said, while others noted that his claims have no merit.

"I feel like this would be an AI flaw, maybe??? No shot 300 employers turned down a man simply because he is 'white,'" one user wrote in the comment section.

"It would appear he says he changed his qualifications. As such, that will be why he is getting calls back," another user added.

"He ruined his own experiment by changing his own qualifications. He should have kept the same resume and just changed the words around alongside the new last name and email," a third user added.