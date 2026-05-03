"India Changed How I See travel," Says A Foreigner In Viral Video, Shares Reason Why

A foreigner recently opened up about his recent visit to several Indian states and revealed how the trip impacted him. For a traveller who has been to 46 countries, the definition of a "successful trip" usually involves seamless logistics and curated comfort. However, for Geoff Josey, who is popular on social media as the_globedigger, his journey through India has changed that perspective. In a video shared on Instagram, Josey admitted that India is rarely easy and often far from comfortable. Yet, he argues that these very challenges are what make the destination so unforgettable.

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He mentioned that India has some of the world's best street food and world-class beaches. The video showed him visiting "iconic" temples, including the Golden Temple. He also visited Hawa Mahal in Jaipur, Taj Mahal in Agra, The Gateway of India in Mumbai and the India Gate in New Delhi.

"After visiting 46 countries... India changed how I see travel," the caption of the video read. "It's not the easiest destination. It's not always comfortable. But that's exactly why it stays with you."

"India forces you to slow down, adapt, and see the world differently. And honestly... that's what travel is supposed to do."

Watch the video here:

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Social Media Reaction

The video gained massive traction on the platform, with over 352,000 views and more than 15,000 likes. Several online users took to the comment section to share their experiences as well.

"We travelled around India with a backpack for 3 months and had such an incredible experience, from the wonderful people to breathtaking temples. We only used public transport, including night buses and night trains. It wasn't always comfortable, but always an adventure. We travelled from Cochin to Delhi and visited Kerala, Munnar, Hampi, Goa, Varanasi during the festivities for the end of Eid, the Taj Mahal, 5 weeks in Rajasthan including Jodhpur, Jaipur, Jaisalmer, Udaipur and Pushkar, finishing off the trip in Delhi. I would go again in a heartbeat. India you have stolen my heart," one user wrote.

"We are very glad and incredibly happy you allowed yourself a chance to experience this. Not everyone can understand. We hope you the best wishes for your travel adventures ahead," another user wrote.

"In India you find your best and worst memories," a third user noted.