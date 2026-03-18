3 Ukrainians Illegally Crossed Into Myanmar. How They Were Arrested In India

Key details have emerged after the arrest of six Ukrainians in India for illegally crossing into Myanmar to train ethnic armed groups in that country and some banned groups in India.

Three of them were arrested from the Lucknow airport, while the remaining three were picked up from Delhi airport.

Besides the Ukrainians, an American, Matthew VanDyke, was also arrested from Kolkata in an investigation into what is being seen as an alleged conspiracy against India.

The six arrested Ukrainian nationals have been identified as Hurba Petro, Slyviak Taras, Ivan Sukmanovskyi, Stefankiv Marian, Honcharuk Maksim, and Kaminskyi Viktor.

Read: Big Details Emerge After US Mercenary Matthew VanDyke's Arrest In India

Petro, Tars, and Sukmanovskyi were arrested from Lucknow's Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport and have been charged under Section 18 of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

They were found to have considerable combat experience and links suggestive of their involvement in suspicious activities in Myanmar, according to investigative agencies.

The three men arrived in India from the UAE on December 18, 2025, the investigation has revealed. They first reached Mizoram and illegally crossed into Myanmar's Chin state, sources said.

Read: Who Is Matthew VanDyke, American Arrested In India Over Drone Warfare Training

On their way back, they came to Lucknow and stayed in a hotel, they added. As per foreigner regulations, the hotel submitted the 'Form C' to the police. Based on this, police started tracking their activities. On information that they were preparing to leave for Kuala Lumpur, the police arrested them from Lucknow airport.

The Ukrainian diplomatic mission has confirmed the arrests and said it is in constant touch with their relatives back home.