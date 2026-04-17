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Myanmar Reduces Ex-leader Aung San Suu Kyi's Sentence: Report

SuuKyi, 80, was serving a 27-year sentence for a litany of offences her allies said were politically motivated to keep her at bay.

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Myanmar Reduces Ex-leader Aung San Suu Kyi's Sentence: Report
The sentence has been cut by one sixth.

Myanmar has reduced the sentence of imprisoned ex-leader Aung San Suu Kyi, her lawyer told Reuters on Friday.

Suu Kyi, 80, was serving a 27-year sentence for a litany of offences her allies said were politically motivated to keep her at bay, ranging from incitement and corruption to election fraud and violating a state secrets law.

The sentence has been cut by one sixth, her lawyer said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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