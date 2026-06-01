Indian Student Graduates From UC Berkeley With 6 STEM Majors, Internet Stunned: "Remarkable And Rare"

An Indian student has become the subject of widespread online attention after completing six STEM majors at University of California, Berkeley - an achievement that left many social media users amazed. The student, Arhaan Aggarwal, graduated with majors in Computer Science, Data Science, Statistics, Applied Mathematics, Cognitive Science, and Environmental Economics and Policy. News of his accomplishment spread after a family member shared a photograph on Instagram showing his graduation stole embroidered with all six fields of study.

Completing a single STEM degree at a leading university is often considered challenging. Managing six disciplines simultaneously drew attention not only for the workload involved but also for the breadth of subjects spanning technology, mathematics, data analysis, cognitive science, and policy.

According to the Instagram post, Arhaan accumulated more than 333 academic units during his time at Berkeley. The family member also claimed there is no known record of another student at an American university completing six STEM majors at the same time.

Beyond his coursework, Arhaan reportedly taught graduate-level classes in Accounting and Computer Science while also enrolling in advanced courses himself. The combination of studying, teaching, and fulfilling the requirements of six majors became a major talking point online.

"Six majors. All STEM. One human being. There is no recorded evidence of any other student in the history of American universities completing six STEM majors simultaneously. Not one. Anywhere. He taught two graduate level courses — Accounting and Computer Science — while himself taking graduate level courses. Over 333 units in tota," the post read.

See the post here:

The graduation celebrations were equally memorable. According to the post, friends travelled from different cities to attend the ceremonies, while strangers approached him for photographs and joined in the celebrations. The family member described an outpouring of support that continued well into the night.

"Every single graduation — friends came. Some travelled from distant cities just to stand in that crowd and cheer for him. Strangers stopped him on the street to take photographs. People he had never met bought rounds of drinks for his friends — just to be part of the moment, just to say I was there when Arhaan walked. He was cheered through celebrations that went late into the night. Not once. Six times. Because greatness, when it is genuine, needs no announcement. People simply feel it and they come. They say one day like this is worth a lifetime. Arhaan you gave us six. You came to Berkeley alone, son. You built a world there. Now go change the one waiting for you outside it," the post added.

As the story spread across social media, reactions ranged from admiration to humour. The viral story has resonated particularly strongly within Indian and Asian communities, where academic achievement is often celebrated and closely followed.

Some users jokingly referred to him as the kind of high-achieving student parents might use as a benchmark for their own children. Others joked about hiding the story from family members to avoid uncomfortable comparisons.

Many people were fascinated by the logistics behind the achievement. Users marvelled at how one student could fit the required coursework, examinations, and scheduling demands of six rigorous majors into a single university experience.

One user wrote, "This is truly remarkable! Heartiest congratulations to Arhaan and to the proud parents ."

Another said, "Honestly, all majors are so cool. It can be hard to choose. Congratulations to him for pursuing all his curiosities." A third added, "Kuddos.. this is unbelievable, heartiest congratulations on creating a history."